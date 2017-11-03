Learning to Surf the Waves of our Emotions in Style!

"Difficult" situations can bring about "Deep" inner reflections.....reflections of ourselves and our entire lives....questions of our Self Worth, Deservedness and Value as an individual unto our Earth School......

It can get pretty 'ugly' at times, as we reflect upon our lives from an emotional state that is to say the least, 'negatively strained'......

These OPPORTUNITIES exist to ALLOW for us to face our fears, our insecurities, doubts, skepticisms, guilt, etc...etc....so that we may RELEASE them into the warm embrace of LOVE, so that we may come to ACCEPTANCE of ourselves, [ALL- the good, bad, beayoutyfull & ugly], to see the Worth, Deservedness, Value of our lives.....even our mistakes......and the gift that ALL have provided not only self but all those whom are affected by us.

The trick.........is to NOT get 'stuck' in the negative emotions......it's okay to feel them.....to GO THROUGH them...even the 'darkest', 'heaviest' of emotions so long as we do NOT take ACTions whilst so DOing......

In other words, if you are feeling like absolute disgustingness about your life, your self, etc....the ONLY ACTion that should BE taken IS to USE these emotions to REFLECT and HEAL........as opposed ot actions which you may later regret.....

There is one thing that is GUARANTEED in life.......Everything Changes.....our Emotions ARE TRANSIENT.....they come and go like the winds.

We are in an 'age' right now where we are transcending our consciousness which IS most clearly seen within our Emotional Maturity.

Emotions are important.......without them, we would be nothing more than robotic BEings living an automated life.

We don't want to rid ourselves of our emotions but we DO want to BALANCE them and into a range that IS more PEACEFull......

In other words, as AWEsome as the heights of passion can BE....if we want to maintain our grace, our consciousness within a level of bliss, we need to release ourselves from the grasps of "heightened emotions" both positive and negative and find a 'middle-ground' that ALLOWs for CONSCIOUSNESS to BE ever present with our emotions....

In other words, a little MORE objectivity when FEELing what we are feeling......

A balancing of thoughts and feelings, logic and emotion within the grace of LOVE Consciousness.....which again IS more objective, as it CALMS the "ego", the "I, I, I" into the "We, We, We" and thus ALLOWs for a detached perspective of ANY situation which ALLOWs for us to see the GIFT that exists in ALL situations......[even the yucky ones can be transcended]....

There are ALLways an INFINITE # of perspective, interpretations, understandings, vantage points, definitions....for ANY given situation, circumstance, experience in life.

We DO have a choice to look for an find the perspectives that uplift us....that enLIGHTen us, that are LOVE based [love in the most divine meaning......] in which ALL parties involved and the situation itSELF is seen from the most positive vantage point possible.......

and WHY??? 'cuz we ALL feel better when we are BEing LOVE 'cuz we ALL function better when we are BEing LOVE 'cuz we are ALL healthier when we are BEing LOVE 'cuz LOVing the life we are living happens when we are BEing LOVE.

For those seeking to 'come to terms' with negative emotions, circumstances, situations, individuals in your life, to find an alternative perspective through which to view your life that IS based withIN LOVE and thus to enhance your very experience, definition of life itSELF, I AM available for one-on-one guidance sessions.

Get in touch with me directly to make arrangements to journey to SELF LOVE and a life of BlissFull Grace.

With love’s blissings to one and all of we to ride the waves of our emotional waters in the greatest of ease, making USE of these onederfull signals,

I am yours true-ly,