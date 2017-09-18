HUFFPOST FINDS
09/18/2017 02:52 pm ET Updated Oct 06, 2017

14 Picture-Perfect Leather Jackets For Under $100

Because what's fall without this classic staple?
By Amanda Pena
AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

This fall season, some of the trends on our radar include couch florals, button-down dresses, and fishnets. While some of these looks might seem easier to pull off than others, something that never seems to go out of style is a classic leather jacket.

Now that the leaves are starting to fall and the temperatures are dropping, we’re trading in our light denim jackets for this picture-perfect fall favorite that comes in a multitude of styles, colors, and patterns. See below for our 14 favorite leather jackets for under $100, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 F21 Quilted Bomber Jacket - $40
    Forever 21
    Get it here.
  • 2 BerryGo Women's Floral Embroidered Faux Leather Moto Jacket - $42+
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 3 F21 Hooded Moto Jacket - $33
    Forever 21
    Get it here.
  • 4 BB DAKOTA 'Peppin' Drape Front Faux Leather Jacket - $98
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 5 Levi's Faux Leather Jacket with Detachable Faux Fur - $88
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 6 F21 Faux Leather Moto Jacket - $45
    Forever 21
    Get it here.
  • 7 BodiLove Women's Faux Leather Biker Jacket With Stitching Detail - $29+
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 8 Boohoo Plus Yasmin PU Biker Jacket - $45
    Boohoo
    Get it here.
  • 9 BLANK NYC Faux Leather Jacket - $98
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 10 Cookin' Up Looks Faux-Leather Moto Jacket - $70
    Modcloth
    Get it here.
  • 11 Boohoo Plus Georgia PU Belted Jacket - $45
    Boohoo
    Get it here.
  • 12 Uptown Sound Faux-Leather Moto Jacket - $85
    Modcloth
    Get it here.
  • 13 Cyber Goth 90s Pleather Jacket By Urban Vibe - $48
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 14 Andrew Marc Blakely Faux Leather Jacket - $80
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Fashion Shoppable
14 Picture-Perfect Leather Jackets For Under $100
CONVERSATIONS