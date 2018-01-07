Leaving the Taboo of Female Masturbation in 2017 and Confidently Exploring Your Body Through Sex Toys

A large number of women are having some pretty bad sex. There, it’s out in the open; straight to the point. As women, we put the pressure on our partners to know how to please us, often without thoroughly knowing our bodies ourselves first. If you don’t know what you like to begin with, how is a partner supposed to know?

Growing up, female masturbation isn’t discussed or normalized to the extent male masturbation is. It’s easy for women to feel shame if they are open about their sex lives because of the pressure society places on us, especially regarding masturbation. Female masturbation is also widely sexualized, making some women feel as though masturbation needs to be for a man’s pleasure thanks to how it is portrayed in porn, instead of being an act of solo sex for pleasure and exploration.

Now, female solo sex is becoming more and more normalized among the younger generation than it was with baby boomers. Modernized sexual liberation and the stance against slut shaming is at an all time high, making many young woman comfortable in themselves sexually, while being shamelessly open about sex.

“[T]his discussion is happening more and more among millennials and that the media has really taken it upon themselves to reflect back on the trend of the normalization of the discussion of female masturbation,” Dr. Kat Van Kirk, a certified sexologist and intimacy expert, agrees. “This creates permission for all in being willing to develop this dialogue among ourselves, friends and daughters.”

The lack of knowledge young girls recieve about masturbation results in them figuring it out on their own, which could lead to unsafe alternatives. Young girls turn to household items that could be damaging to their bodies as makeshift sex toys due to lack of communication about the topic with their mothers, older siblings or guardians. Young girls should know that masturbation is natural, and should not feel shame with partaking in or asking about solo sex.

“In fact,” Dr. Kat adds, “there has been confirmation that this type of communication leads to delayed first intercourse, lower sexually transmitted infection rates, unwanted pregnancy rates and higher satisfaction in sex and relationship rates overall.”

Due to lack of knowledge on this growing up, many girls don’t explore their bodies until their early-to-mid-20’s or, in a lot of cases, late-30’s. While men are at an advantage, exploring their bodies at much younger ages because they’re taught it’s normal for them to do so.

Every body is different, and while internet research can help to a certain extent, the best way to explore your body is to have some one-on-one love seshes with yourself.

Masturbation helps you get to know your body; what you like, what you don’t like, what you’re open to trying and the best strategies for you to reach an orgasm. Every body is different, and while internet research can help to a certain extent, the best way to explore your body is to have some one-on-one love seshes with yourself. When you’re comfortable with your body sexually, it will be easier for you to direct your sexual partners in the right direction when it’s go-time.

Solo sex also offers positive effects on us mentally. “[Masturbation] can create higher self esteem, improve over all body confidence and thusly create improved ability to self advocate which is what we need when it comes to sex and relationships overall,” Dr. Kat says. “It truly is a more holistic approach that can reflect and improve many aspects of ourselves.”

When you’re on your own, you control the pace along with all other variables, leaving you in complete control of what’s going down in the sheets.

Plus, masturbation will take away the extra pressure to orgasm that may be present in the presence of a sexual partner. When you’re on your own, you control the pace along with all other variables, leaving you in complete control of what’s going down in the sheets.

A major misconception that often leads to unsatisfied sex is that women can reach an orgasm from penetration alone. In many cases, females feel if they have to have clitoral stimulation during sex — be it from themselves or their partner — they’re “doing it wrong” and aren’t “normal,” or it “isn’t the same.” Some go as far to think it isn’t considered real sex, since the idea “real sex” is linked to penetration. In reality, 75% of women never reach an orgasm from penetration alone.

While your fingers are capable of a lot, and it’s important to get used to the feel of your body, picking up some sex toys will help you become further familiar with it while having some options your fingers just can’t give you.

“Examining all of the Sex toy options out there and the areas they target can help you experiment with with what type of stimulation works for you,” Dr. Kat advises. “[E]xternal direct clitoral, external indirect clitoral, perineal, anal external, anal internal, nipple sensation play, light bondage play, etc.”

Savannah Seymour

This vibrating bullet comes with a wireless remote that works up to 33 feet away, letting you put the vibrations in someone else’s hands if you’re looking to spice things up. The vibrations aren’t as intense on this one, which makes it perfect if you’re someone who isn’t in to crazy vibrations. It has 10 speeds and functions, along with a retrieval loop to make internal stimulation safe.

The bullet is fully waterproof, and is latex and phthalate free. The remote and the bullet both separately take 2 AAA batteries.

Savannah Seymour

The Black Diamond Rabbit gives you the feeling of being luxurious with it’s sleek, black look and it’s chrome base accented with crystals. Coated in smooth silicone, the shaft on this one also rotates. The shaft is quilted, adding a little extra something as it internally massages up to 5 inches deep. It has an option to reverse the rotation of the shaft to switch it up, as well as an 8 speed vibrating rabbit for clitoral stimulation. It has 2 independent controls, which allows you to mix up the speed of rotation and vibration for a setting unique to what you like.

This one is also waterproof and fully submersible. It requires 4 AAA batteries, and is latex and phthalate free.

Savannah Seymour

The Thumper Vibe is sleek and simple, with a one button control at the base. It’s 7 inch insertable shaft is ribbed with a wave design for your pleasure and functions on 7 different vibration modes. It’s made out of ABS plastic but is covered in a silky finish that is soft to the touch. This is perfect for both external and internal stimulation. It’s on the quieter side while keeping its intensity, which is great if you find yourself in a sitch where you don’t need everyone to hear what’s going down in the bedroom.

It’s waterproof and submersible as well, and requires 2 AA batteries. It’s completely free of latex and phthalate.

Savannah Seymour

Adam and Eve’s Dancing Dolphin is made of soft silicone, rigged up with a cute vibrating dolphin for external clitoral stimulation and a shaft that’s curved perfectly for direct g-spot stimulation. The dolphin clitoral vibrator functions at 7 speeds and patterns, while the shaft and head rotate at 3 speeds. There’s also a setting for turbo speed, which causes the head to rotate in an intense burst for periodic intervals of 10 seconds.

The Dancing Dolphin does not require batteries and comes with a USB charging cable. It’s also waterproof and fully submersible, so you can take it along with you in the shower or tub. It’s completely latex and phthalate free as well!

Savannah Seymour

This playset comes with one vibrating bullet and 3 sleeves in an angled, egg and rounded shape. The sleeves are soft silicone and serve multiple purposes as you can use them to stimulate the clitoris, nipples, g-spot, anus and prostate. They’re also quite versatile, meaning you can opt to use these on your own or with a partner if you’re interested in involving a little extra something here and there. The vibrating bullet is equipped with one single speed, operated by one button, but has a lot of kick behind it. The sleeves are 4’’ long with retrieval loops, making both external and internal stimulation possible and completely safe.

The bullet takes 3 LR44 batteries, which are thankfully included in the purchase.

Of course, when using toys, always gently clean them in warm water after use with a toy cleanser. You can put a condom over the toy to cut down clean up time as well.

When purchasing from Adam and Eve, you can use EVENT at checkout for 50% (almost) any item, plus FREE shipping!