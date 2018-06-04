LeBron James' Advice To Celebrities: Social Media Is 'Really Bad For You'

Although LeBron James says he’s off social media during the NBA Finals, he might want to rethink his views with the Cleveland Cavaliers down by two games to the Golden State Warriors.

Never thought I'd feel sorry for a multi millionaire , but damn @KingJames . One thing we appreciate where I come from is effort, and there is no denying that you are doing all you can.

“If you’re a celebrity, then you realize it’s actually really bad for you if you pay attention to it,” the Bleacher Report quoted James as saying. “Like, if you really pay attention, there’s people out there that really try to tear you down. You have to realize that; one, you don’t know who they are; two, they don’t know what they’re talking about; three, they’ve never stepped in your shoes or been in the light to understand what it means to have to perform or whatever the case may be.”