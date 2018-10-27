If we ever needed a clearer sign that LeBron James isn’t going to just “shut up and dribble,” this is it.

The NBA superstar rocked a “Beto for Senate” hat in support of Beto O’Rourke on his way to Saturday night’s face-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

LeBron James wearing a Beto for Senate hat before the Lakers game in San Antonio tonight pic.twitter.com/dNsVmETohV — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 27, 2018

However this isn’t the first time that James has lent his support to O’Rourke, who is vying to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the upcoming midterm elections.

In August, James praised the Democratic candidate for supporting NFL players who chose to kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem at games.

A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

Last February, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told James he should just “shut up and dribble” after he called out President Donald Trump for not giving “a fuck about the people.”

Ingraham’s insult came back to haunt her this July when it was announced that the Lakers star was producing a new Showtime documentary series that explores “the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA.”