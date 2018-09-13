NBA legend LeBron James and actor Channing Tatum managed to raise $100,000 for the I Promise School by performing a series of dares for Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday.

From drinking a shot of tequila hands-free (who wouldn’t?) to eating a scoop of ice cream covered in Tabasco sauce (no thanks), the pair would stop at nothing to raise funds.

The school, which is located in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, focuses on students who are at-risk in reading and need additional academic intervention so that they don’t fall behind their classmates.

“I know these kids basically more than they know themselves,” James previously said, per The Los Angeles Times. “I walked the same streets. I rode the same bikes on the streets that they ride on. I went through the same emotions. The good, the bad, the adversity. Everything these kids are going through, the drugs, the violence, the guns, everything they’re going through as kids, I know.”

The school opened in July and hopes to enroll 1,000 students in grades 1 through 8 by 2022.