11/22/2018 04:35 pm ET

LeBron James Gets Warm Welcome, Tribute Video In Return To Cleveland As A Laker

"Felt great to be back," the NBA superstar wrote on Twitter.
By Kimberley Richards

LeBron James received a warm welcome from the city of Cleveland during his return as a Los Angeles Laker this week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers honored James on Wednesday by playing a tribute video capturing highlights from the NBA superstar’s 2015-16 championship season with the team.

The Cavs video also celebrated James’ philanthropy and his opening of the I Promise School, a public school for students in Akron, Ohio, who are at risk. James, who is from Akron, partnered with local officials to design and finance the school. 

“Thank you for what you did on the court,” a message in the video read. “But we all know, it’s bigger than basketball. Thank you LeBron.”

James scored 32 points in Wednesday’s game, as the Lakers defeated the Cavaliers, 109-105.

The NBA legend responded to the praise from the Cavaliers on Twitter. 

“Felt great to be back!” he wrote. 

