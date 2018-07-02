LeBron James is leaving Cleveland again ― but not without a classy online farewell.
The NBA superstar posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after his agency announced he was signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ second go-around with his home-state Cavaliers resulted in four appearances in the NBA Finals and one championship ― a comeback from a 3 games to 1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
Northeast Ohio’s loss, however, is most definitely Hollywood’s gain.
Check out some of the stars welcoming King James to Tinseltown.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
LeBron James Through The Years