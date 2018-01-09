LeBron James Has The Best Response To H&M's Racist Online Ad

The Cleveland Cavaliers star used Instagram on Monday to call out the company for advertising on its e-commerce site in the U.K. showing a black child model wearing a hoodie that reads, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

“U got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up!” James wrote in his caption for an edited version of the H&M ad, onto which he’d superimposed crowns on the boy’s head and the sweatshirt, and added the headline: “KING OF THE WORLD.”

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:58pm PST

“Enough about y’all and more of what I see when I look at this photo,” James wrote in his post, which he addressed to H&M’s official account. “I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!

“We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that’s what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!!” he added.

Manchester United soccer star Romelu Lukaku made a similar statement with this edited version of the H&M picture:

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@rlukaku9) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:24pm PST

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M apologized and pulled the picture on Monday.