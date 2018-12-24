SPORTS
LeBron James Apologizes For 'Jewish Money' Instagram Post

The Los Angeles Lakers star caught flak for quoting a rap lyric, but he thought it was a "compliment."
By Ron Dicker
LeBron James just played himself into a corner on social media when he posted rap lyrics considered by many to be offensive to Jews.
LeBron James just played himself into a corner on social media when he posted rap lyrics considered by many to be offensive to Jews.

If social media posts were shot attempts, LeBron James just clanked one off the rim.

The Los Angeles Lakers star apologized Sunday for sharing a “getting that Jewish money” lyric from the rap song “asmr” by 21 Savage.

“We been getting that Jewish money / Everything is Kosher,” James typed onto his Instagram story entry. 

“Entourage” producer Doug Ellin and others online took offense, informing the superstar that the words reinforced a harmful stereotype.

In his mea culpa, James said he thought the words were positive.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone,” James told ESPN on Sunday. “That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

