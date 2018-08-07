LeBron James Trolls Fox News' Laura Ingraham With New Docu-Series Title

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham took some heat last February for instructing NBA superstar LeBron James to just “shut up and dribble” after he called out President Donald Trump for not giving “a fuck about the people.”
The “Ingraham Angle” host also said that James should “keep the political commentary to yourself.” Ingraham’s words are now coming back to haunt her, with the announcement that James is producing a new Showtime docu-series that looks at “the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA.”
The program’s title? “Shut Up And Dribble.”
“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shup Up And Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” Showtime CEO David Nevins said in a press release.
The news, which was released after Trump used Twitter to attack both James and CNN anchor Don Lemon on Friday, excited fans on the social media platform:
“Shut Up And Dribble” will premiere in October.