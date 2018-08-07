LeBron James Trolls Fox News' Laura Ingraham With New Docu-Series Title

The “Ingraham Angle” host also said that James should “keep the political commentary to yourself.” Ingraham’s words are now coming back to haunt her, with the announcement that James is producing a new Showtime docu-series that looks at “the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA.”

The program’s title? “Shut Up And Dribble.”

“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shup Up And Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” Showtime CEO David Nevins said in a press release.

The news, which was released after Trump used Twitter to attack both James and CNN anchor Don Lemon on Friday, excited fans on the social media platform:

Laura Ingraham told LeBron James to "Shut up and Dribble".



God-level trolling: LeBron James is naming his series about sports and politics Shut Up and Dribble after intellectual-in-her-own-mind Laura Ingraham's attempt to put him down.

LeBron James is doing a docuseries for Showtime about the changing role of athletes in the current cultural climate.

It's called "Shut Up and Dribble".



