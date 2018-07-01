LeBron James Is A Los Angeles Laker

LeBron James is now a Laker.

The NBA superstar is signing a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency, Klutch Sports, announced Sunday. James agreed to a four-year contract with the team worth $154 million, Klutch said.

This will bring his second stint with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to an end and tip the league’s power balance even further toward its Western Conference.

LeBron has announced he’s joining the Lakers. Here’s the press release. pic.twitter.com/cxXdoETq0o — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 2, 2018

James, whose Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, opted out of his contract in June, three weeks after the season ended.

James led the Cavaliers to the first NBA title in franchise history in 2016, when the team rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Warriors in seven games. The Cavaliers made the finals four consecutive times after James returned before the 2014-15 season.

The Akron, Ohio, native was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2003 and led the franchise to its first ever NBA Finals appearance in 2007. He left Cleveland for the Miami Heat in 2010 to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh ― the duo won two NBA championships during their four seasons together before James elected to return to Cleveland.

James’ move to the Western Conference will end his dominance of the Eastern Conference: Whether Miami or Cleveland, James’ teams have represented the East in the NBA Finals for eight consecutive seasons.