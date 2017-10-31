If LeBron James was going for “terrifying” with his Halloween costume this year, he nailed it.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Cleveland Cavaliers star dressed up as Pennywise the dancing clown, the villain from the Stephen King book and film, “IT,” for his annual Halloween bash. And as photographs and video from the party show, James was unrecognizable in the nightmarish get-up.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

Lebron didn’t just dress up he transformed into Pennywise pic.twitter.com/lUo4rvq6aX — ClevelandFanz (@Cleveland_Fanz) October 31, 2017

James lived up to his character’s “dancing clown” moniker too. Video captured at a party showed him busting moves on the dance floor.

A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

James wasn’t the only member of the Cavaliers to wow with his Halloween costume.

J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel Smith dressed as Coneheads. According to the Plain Dealer, Kevin Love flew in a makeup artist from Los Angeles to help him transform into former WWE star Sting. Staying in theme, Love’s girlfriend Kate Bock dressed as a championship belt-toting and blond-mustachioed Hulk Hogan.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union showed up as the 1980s R&B duo Milli Vanilli, complete with waist-length braids and Grammy awards.

Isaiah Thomas was the spitting image of late rapper Eazy-E.

A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for their “Game of Thrones” couple costume ― he as Khal Drogo and Kardashian as a long-tressed Daenerys Targaryen.

omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

Channing Frye dressed as Blankman from the 1994 superhero parody film of the same name.

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

And in what may have been the most elaborate costume of the night, Kyle Korver (a.k.a. Willy Wonka) was photographed with his own Oompa Loompas in tow.

ok now wait just one minute did Kyle Korver rent a couple little people to complete his costume pic.twitter.com/jinQsE1bwN — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017