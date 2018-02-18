LeBron James, who has refused to heed Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s advice to “shut up and dribble,” had a pointed message for the watching world on Sunday — and he wore it proudly on his shoes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star arrived at the NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing a pair of white Nike sneakers with the words “More Than An Athlete” emblazoned on them.

James shared a shot of his shoes in an Instagram story Sunday afternoon with a “FACTS” hashtag and the “100” emoji.

Reacting to the interview, Ingraham told the athletes to “shut up and dribble” and to “keep the political commentary to yourself.”

James and Durant, however, were having none of it. Durant told USA Today that Ingraham’s comments were “racist” and that while he does “play basketball, I am a civilian and ... a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers ― or even louder”

James stressed on Saturday that he would “definitely not shut up and dribble.”

“So, thank you, whatever her name is. ... I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important and how I can help change kids,” James said at a media session following the All-Star Game practice in Los Angeles.

“I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in,” he added.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

This isn’t the first time James has used his shoes to make a strong statement. Last year, he wore sneakers with the word “Equality” embroidered in gold to at least two games.

Explaining his decision to wear the shoes at a December game in Washington, D.C., James suggested he was wearing them in protest of Trump’s divisive words and policies.