LeBron James Displays His Super Dad Powers By Uplifting Son After Rough Game

LeBron James clearly knows how to dad.

Or at least that’s the takeaway in a heartfelt viral video that features the NBA superstar giving advice to his son after he beat himself up for throwing some shaky shots during a basketball game, CBS Sports reports.

James posted a video Thursday to Instagram in which the Lakers player takes 11-year-old Bryce aside to dole out some basketball insight and offer encouragement — even though Bryce’s team won the game.

“You played a hell of a game,” James tells his son in the video.

By the end of the video, Bryce looks comforted and beaming with confidence.

People were touched by the video once it made its way its way onto Twitter.

Look how his face lit up as soon as he was affirmed by his father. I love this. 😍😍😍 https://t.co/xe590EKj3v — lil uzi dessert (@ImaniOrWhatever) December 19, 2018

Dad Bron is my favorite Bron https://t.co/JZvufh1uEX — Notorious DIRI 🇭🇹 (@Mahottie) December 19, 2018

Every Dad needs to have this conversation after each game! Unbelievable and very inspirational fatherhood story. Hats off to you sir @KingJames — Daniel Dayton (@DAllAmerican) December 19, 2018

The kid's face immediately lit up when Lebron completed the 3rd play of the 3 best plays Lebron told him he made. His points got through. Turned the kid's negative into a positive. — Hcc (@ClatisC) December 19, 2018

I need LeBron James to drive home from work with me every day. https://t.co/IvxMWHW6FU — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) December 19, 2018

This is a beautiful moment AND a teaching opportunity. The value of Positive reinforcement cannot be overstated. Having coached youth sports most of my adult life @KingJames makes me want to be a better coach and a better man. Thank you sir! LAKER fan since #44 "The Logo." — DDP (@377a4db193d3475) December 19, 2018

That’s what being a father and supportive parent is all about!! As long as it’s balanced both on & off the court, young man will grow up knowing his worth regardless of what he pursues!! #Salute to good parenting!! — Ricardo “Rico” Wright Sr. (@PoppiSuave) December 19, 2018

At this point, I don't even know how there are any Lebron haters left. https://t.co/oyj6SJAEjY — Andy Oliver (@AndyOliverWpg) December 19, 2018

James has boasted about Bryce’s basketball skills in the past. In September, James said on Twitter that his youngest son is the best shooter in the family — making Bryce’s disappointment in himself in the video completely understandable.

Presumably, James picked up on this and swooped in to pep his kid back up.