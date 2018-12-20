LeBron James Displays His Super Dad Powers By Uplifting Son After Rough Game

LeBron James clearly knows how to dad.
Or at least that’s the takeaway in a heartfelt viral video that features the NBA superstar giving advice to his son after he beat himself up for throwing some shaky shots during a basketball game, CBS Sports reports.
James posted a video Thursday to Instagram in which the Lakers player takes 11-year-old Bryce aside to dole out some basketball insight and offer encouragement — even though Bryce’s team won the game.
“You played a hell of a game,” James tells his son in the video.
By the end of the video, Bryce looks comforted and beaming with confidence.
People were touched by the video once it made its way its way onto Twitter.
James has boasted about Bryce’s basketball skills in the past. In September, James said on Twitter that his youngest son is the best shooter in the family — making Bryce’s disappointment in himself in the video completely understandable.
Presumably, James picked up on this and swooped in to pep his kid back up.
Pushy sports parents, take note.