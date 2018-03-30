FOOD & DRINK
03/30/2018 05:45 am ET

What To Do With Leftover Ham

Here are some of the best leftover ham recipes ever.
By Kristen Aiken

Leftover ham can sit in your refrigerator like the giant piece of animal flesh that it is, threatening to emit odors as you wonder how long it’ll last before you have to toss it. Or it can be turned into something delicious if you just get off your keister and put it to good use.

These 25 recipes are all perfectly suited for leftover ham. You can slice it or dice it and toss it into a hearty soup, a creamy pasta dish, a Cobb salad or the world’s most delicious homemade version of a Hot Pocket. Take your pick and get cooking.

