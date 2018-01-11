Legislators Should Spurn Lobbyists Who Silence Victims of Sexual Harassment

It’s maddening to read the now daily accounts of sexual misconduct in what seems like nearly every profession. It’s also frustrating. Bystanders, like victims, can feel powerless in standing up to the ugly underbelly of humanity that the #MeToo movement has exposed. What can we do, not only to support the victims who have come forward, but also to change behaviors and attitudes to prevent future harassment?

One small step would be to ask your state legislator to refuse to meet with any lobbyists from the Wilke Fleury law firm, at least unless that firm is exonerated in the wrongful termination of Alicia Lewis—who blew the whistle on sexual harassment in Sacramento.

Ms. Lewis was one of 140 women who signed a powerful “We Said Enough” letter calling attention to the sexist culture of California’s state capitol. According to the Sacramento Bee, her supervisor expressed concern that the firm could experience “blowback” from legislators because of Lewis speaking out. That’s not far-fetched, as other women lobbyists have come forward saying that their bills have been killed in the past because they refused the sexual advances of male legislators.

Shortly thereafter, Lewis was hauled into a meeting with the firm’s managing partner and told that she must disclose the details of her own sexual harassment. She was then immediately fired, despite never having had a negative performance review. It appears that the firm’s all male (and all white) partners wanted to protect their business more than their employees.

Lewis has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, and Wilke Fleury deserves a fair trial in court before facing fines or legal penalties. But there is enough information on the public record for legislators to deny Wilke Fleury lobbyists the privilege of meeting with an elected official – something that most legislators routinely deny to their own constituents. Quite frankly, the only reason many lobbyists get meetings is because their clients shell out big money in campaign donations.

If Wilke Fleury wants to clear its name, it can request a full investigation by the legislative ethics committees. Until and unless the firm is cleared, their clients can exercise their freedom of speech by speaking with legislators themselves, or simply hiring a different lobbying firm. Ms. Lewis has hung out her shingle and would no doubt be happy to accept their business. The objective of a legislative boycott of Wilke Fleury is not to silence their clients, but to send a message to all lobby firms that “blowback” will come your way if you aid and abet sexual harassment, not if you call it out.

While they’re at it, legislators should return any funds they have received from Wilke Fleury clients to ensure that any future meetings are granted on the merits, not sold for campaign contributions. Sacramento’s Senator Richard Pan, for instance, has accepted contributions from Wilke Fleury clients AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Molina Health Care, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, and Vision Service Plan. Would Senator Pan ever meet with Wilke Fleury lobbyists if these corporations hadn’t donated to his campaigns?

At its core, sexual harassment is about power—and power is about money. It takes a big ego to run for office. Those who succeed find themselves holding the trappings of authority, with a staff to serve them and more people seeking their attention than they have time to grant access. But the illusion of control gets popped when legislators discover that the real power in Sacramento is held by powerful campaign donors, not by legislators. It’s emasculating for politicians with inflated self-worth to cow down to the special interests that put them in office, but all too often they do it. We’d all be better off if they simply stopped taking the money.