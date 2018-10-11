Lena Dunham Boldly Names The Biggest Misogynist In Hollywood

Former “Girls” star Lena Dunham didn’t flinch when TV late-night host Andy Cohen asked her who she thought was the biggest misogynist in Hollywood.

She had the option to avoid answering in a “Plead the Fifth” segment on Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” clubhouse on Wednesday, but she offered a name.

“This isn’t a person who has a ton of power, but the small amount he has I feel he has used for ill ― and that is Daniel Tosh,” she said.

The “Camping” creator elaborated that Tosh, a comedian and host of Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0,” earned the distinction from her because an “unkind” insult about her breasts went beyond a personal diss.

“He said it in a context in which I felt he was shutting down a lot of women for having bodies he didn’t consider to be normative,” said Dunham, a champion of body-positivity.

While she did not specify what the comment was, Tosh said in a 2012 bit on pepper spray: “The only thing that will burn your eyes worse is watching that chick get naked on ‘Girls.’”

The barb was accompanied by a topless image of Dunham with her breasts blacked out.

Check out Dunham’s full “Plead the Fifth” interview below.