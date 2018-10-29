Lena Dunham Reveals She Misused Pills For 3 Years, Is Now 6 Months Sober

“I just loved to get fucked up ― drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything,” he told Playboy back in 2012. “Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

Need help with substance abuse or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.