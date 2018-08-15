Lena Waithe Says She Bought Out A Theater For 'Crazy Rich Asians'

LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images Lena Waithe said she and her fiancée, Alana Mayo, had "the time of their lives" watching "Crazy Rich Asians."

Lena Waithe loved “Crazy Rich Asians” so much that she bought out an entire theater to make sure other people would get to see the milestone movie on the big screen.

Go see this film this weekend! It’s just as important as #BlackPanther & #WrinkleInTime. Let’s do it for the culture. *and if you got an Asian tattoo you should buy a ticket just out of respect. I’m looking at you Wu Tang Clan!!! pic.twitter.com/dMtl0XbN6Y — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 15, 2018

The “Master of None” writer and star’s cheekily worded tweet caught the eye of “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, who expressed his gratitude in a response.

The love continued as Waithe revealed that she and her team had bought out a theater for a “Crazy Rich Asians” screening. (Unfortunately, she didn’t reveal the location, the timing or whether any particular lucky folks would get the free tickets.)

Congrats !! My lady and I were at the premiere and had the time of our lives! Me and my team bought out a theater today. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 15, 2018

Chu answered by calling Waithe “an inspiration.”

🙏🙏🙏I am such a huge fan and have SO MUCH respect for what you’ve achieved in this crazy town. Such an inspiration and for you to support this movie means the world to me. Thank you for buying out a theater!!! You’re the real deal. Much love. — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) August 15, 2018