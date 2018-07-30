“Master of None” co-writer and actor Lena Waithe is gearing up to expand her entertainment empire by collaborating with comedian Kid Fury on a new (and inclusive) HBO series.

The pair will join forces on an as-yet-untitled project that’s being billed as a “surreal dark comedy,” Variety reported Monday. The series will follow a “20-something sarcastic gay black man” named Greg as he navigates “adulthood and responsibility” in New York while struggling with clinical depression.

Waithe, an executive producer on the project, confirmed the news Monday, promising “very specific cultural references” and “a lot of shade” in a tweet.

Me + @KidFury = very specific cultural references, emotions, and a lot of shade. https://t.co/MXbvwCBeYn — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) July 30, 2018

Fury, whose given name is Gregory A. Smith, will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series. He appeared to respond Monday to news of the forthcoming collaboration on Twitter.

I’m crying. 🙄😂 — Small Freedia (@KidFury) July 30, 2018

No casting or premiere date has been announced.

No doubt the project will expand Fury’s profile considerably. A viral YouTube personality, Fury has garnered a cult following with his podcast, “The Read.” On the show, which began in 2013, Fury and co-host Crissle West offer a queer black take on recent hip-hop and pop culture goings-on.