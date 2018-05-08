Lena Waithe Stuns At Met Gala As A Queer Superhero

All eyes were on Lena Waithe as she attended the Met Gala on Monday night, and she didn’t miss the opportunity to make a bold, inclusive statement.

The “Master of None” writer and star, who is a lesbian, wore a Carolina Herrera tuxedo topped by a silk rainbow cape inspired by the LGBTQ pride flag. The cape included brown and black stripes to represent inclusion of people of color in the queer community.

The superhero-inspired ensemble was a nod to Waithe’s 2017 Emmy acceptance speech, in which she encouraged LGBTQ people to “put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world, because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Heard y’all were looking for me? pic.twitter.com/1o49tCltGg — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) May 8, 2018

“Tonight this cape is not imaginary,” she told Vogue, as seen in the video above. “I’m reppin’ my community ... I want everybody to know that you can be whoever you are and be completely proud and be doing it. Let’s not be afraid of who we are.”

Needless to say, her fans were here for it.

Lena Waithe as queer priestess. This is the PERFECT response to "hey let's theme an evening around Catholicism". PERFECT. pic.twitter.com/Pvwjxf0C6F — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) May 7, 2018

LENA WAITHE WEARING A PRIDE FLAG TO A CATHOLIC THEMED EVENT... A QUEER ICON #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UuE1Asl0sc — Dylan (@scholaurship) May 7, 2018

The annual Met Gala marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. This year’s show is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which prompted stars like Madonna and Rihanna to incorporate religious iconography into their designer couture.

While Waite’s interpretation may not have been as literal as those A-listers’, she nonetheless felt her outfit fit the evening’s theme perfectly.