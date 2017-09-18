Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Lena Waithe's Statement-Making Style

Lena Waithe made history prior to the Emmys by becoming the first black woman to be nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category. On Sunday night, in front of a standing ovation, she won.

Waithe received the honor along with co-writer and co-star Aziz Ansari for the widely praised “Thanksgiving” episode of their show “Master of None” (if you haven’t seen it yet, go). In her acceptance speech, Waithe thanked her LGBTQIA family and made a statement about our unique qualities being our “superpowers.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images So well deserved.

Waithe also made a statement sartorially. She accepted the award wearing a gold-printed suit by Los Angeles-based brand Alba. “Grateful,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing the award.

Over the course of her red carpet tenure thus far, she has shown affinity for printed tops, wide-brimmed hats and funky sneakers, as well as graphic T-shirts with phrases like “black by popular demand” or “keep creating dope ass shit until someone notices” written on them.

In honor of Waithe’s talent, Emmy win, forward thinking and fashion forward-ness, we take a look back at some of her most statement-making red carpet moments.