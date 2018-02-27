RELIGION
02/27/2018 05:46 am ET

27 Catholic Problems That Are Hilariously Relatable

"You know you're Catholic when you genuflect before you go into a row at a movie theater."
By Caroline Bologna

It’s the season of Lent, which can be a challenging time for God-fearing Catholics.

Over the years, many Catholics have lamented their Lenten struggles and shared hilarious anecdotes using #CatholicProblems on Twitter.

We’ve rounded up 27 tweets (from Lent and other times in the liturgical calendar) that Catholics will find sinfully funny. Go forth and bear witness to the hilarity. 

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Catholic Church Religion Lent
27 Catholic Problems That Are Hilariously Relatable
CONVERSATIONS