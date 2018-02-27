27 Catholic Problems That Are Hilariously Relatable

It’s the season of Lent, which can be a challenging time for God-fearing Catholics.
Over the years, many Catholics have lamented their Lenten struggles and shared hilarious anecdotes using #CatholicProblems on Twitter.
We’ve rounded up 27 tweets (from Lent and other times in the liturgical calendar) that Catholics will find sinfully funny. Go forth and bear witness to the hilarity.
I realized I was taking dieting too seriously when I googled how many carbs were in the Holy Eucharist. #CatholicProblems— David Lesko (@DavidLesko) July 3, 2017
Do other folks get really excited when they turn to the exact right page in the song missal? #CatholicLife #CatholicProblems Just sayin'... pic.twitter.com/FnmEGCKb95— Ken Homan (@KenHomanSJ) June 28, 2017
You know you're Catholic when you genuflect before you go into a row at a movie theater #catholicproblems— Elisha Jachetti (@emjachetti) February 19, 2018
When it's time to shake hands at mass but your palms are sweaty #CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/1yZP6xMMXS— sophia sankaran (@SophiaSankaran) February 1, 2017
When someone ignore your sign of peace during mass #catholicproblems pic.twitter.com/zpOPVW2va6— N (@_annfelecia) February 24, 2017
If you're at a priest's brother's house, do you call them uncle? #Catholicproblems— Deepu (@homedeepu) July 1, 2017
When the priest drenches you in holy water #CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/fR9ZU2e4Vi— Karlin Stuckey (@karlinstuckey) April 16, 2017
❤I only feel slightly guilty about you, Valentine.❤— Scarin Gloria Ryan👻 (@morninggloria) February 14, 2017
- best selling Catholic valentine
When you're the only person under the age of 40 at Mass#CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/wayktiiHSj— Catholic Life (@CatholicPrblm) April 6, 2016
When the announcement at the end of Mass are longer than the homily. #catholicproblems pic.twitter.com/VmoU4cRXqn— Ken Homan (@KenHomanSJ) February 26, 2017
When an obviously sick person tries to shake your hand during the sign of peace #catholicproblems pic.twitter.com/4I3W6oyZlJ— Bae-Z (@jleighhh) February 13, 2017
Star Wars: “May the force be with you.” Me: “And with your spirit.” #catholicproblems— MadameWario (xitstyler) BoBo (@MadameWario) January 23, 2018
When you forgot lent started today and already had meat #CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/TKDXiLqKBZ— MrsJ🥀 (@almaTeresaa) February 14, 2018
Soo... my mom came into my room rn saying that she brought ashes for me since she didn’t know what my schedule was like today & that homegirl literally came up to me as I was laying down & rubbed her forehead against mine. Hahaha 😂😂😂 #catholicproblems— Natalie Aceves (@Its_natta) February 14, 2018
When the person next to me in the pew tries to have a conversation during the Sign of Peace#CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/v6ceucFo00— Catholic Life (@CatholicPrblm) August 1, 2016
TFW you pray the rosary and mix up the Nicene and Apostles creed, so you end with "Lord, you know what I meant." #CatholicProblems— laura kuschel (@LaKusch) May 11, 2016
Getting you're exercise in for the day during mass. (Stand up. Sit down. Stand up. Sit down.Kneel.Stand up. Kneel.Repeat) #catholicproblems— Jacqui Williams (@jacquinw) March 31, 2013
Me when the homily goes over 10 minutes#CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/XPf2Hr4Dd4— Catholic Life (@CatholicPrblm) October 10, 2016
My mom during the homily when the priest makes a dumb joke#CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/U3zO5KF2eM— Catholic Life (@CatholicPrblm) March 24, 2015
*fasting on Good Friday*— Katy Zapanta (@katythepanda) April 15, 2017
My sister: ughhhh I'm literally dying
Me: cool so is Jesus #GoodFriday #catholicproblems
Realising you've eaten chicken on Good Friday #catholicproblems pic.twitter.com/qQBqj5nr0o— Fiona McAuley (@FiFiSG) April 14, 2017
You never realize how old your are until you get to church. I can't kneel for that long God! Help a sista out 🙏🏽 #Catholicproblems— Clarissa Cruz (@ccruzy) May 25, 2017
You just have to accept you won't get your usual parking spot or pew today #CatholicProblems pic.twitter.com/tVLxAN2Inv— Catholic Life (@CatholicPrblm) March 27, 2016
I got a free donut for #NationalDonutDay but had to eat it quick (no pic) to be able to make the 1 hour Communion fast. #CatholicProblems— Fr Matthew Schneider (@FrMatthewLC) June 2, 2017
Explaining Good Friday/Easter to my Muslim coworkers and their response is "whats with hiding colored eggs?" #greatpoint #Catholicproblems— Nicole MastroG (@lilmastro3) April 13, 2017
#PalmSunday: The one Mass of the year that begins with handing all the toddlers swords. #momlife #catholicproblems— Libby Marinaccio (@LibbyMari) April 9, 2017
When your hair smells like incense because of how much was used in adoration. The best. #catholicproblems— Caitlin Sica (@CaitSica) March 2, 2017