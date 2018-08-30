Leo Dottavio Has Beef With Everyone In Bachelor Nation This Week

Illustration: HuffPost Photo: ABC Leo: A man who starts Twitter beef and then blames everyone else for beefing with him on Twitter.

Reality television was built on beefs. From LC and Kristin (“Laguna Beach”) to Snooki and Angelina (“Jersey Shore”), on-screen rivalries have always made for delicious viewing.

But in the age of instant gratification and social media, sometimes the most dramatic beefs take place off-screen.

Enter Leo Dottavio, a seemingly “chill” contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” who turned into an egomaniac on this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise.” (In the interim between the two shows airing, Dottavio faced allegations of sexual harassment.)

The long-maned stunt double and Waterworld performer had a contentious exit during Tuesday night’s “BIP,” during which he eliminated himself before the women could eliminate him, told everyone they were “full of shit” and threw a drink at fan favorite Joe Amabile, calling him “Grocery Store Bitch.”

“Bachelor” fans and former cast members, aghast, ripped into Leo on Twitter. But instead of taking this criticism in stride or posting a moody Instagram post, Dottavio served up nearly 12 straight hours of Twitter beef with a whole slew of Bachelor alums ― and even, for a moment, with our very own Claire Fallon.

The Leo vs. Everyone spat rapidly spiraled out of control, culminating in wild claims about the correlation between celebrity boxing matches and preventing school shootings.

What?? We know. Let us take you there.

How did this beef start?

The first to receive Dottavio’s virtual ire was Bachelor Nation sweetheart Amanda Stanton.

On Monday night, Stanton, who has two children and appeared on both “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” tweeted: “Slightly off topic but Leo did get fired from Waterworld, right? Need to make sure before I take the kids ... #BachelorInParadise.”

Later that night, she tweeted that “Leo scares me.” The next night, at 10:37 p.m. Pacific, Stanton tweeted that she had received a DM from Dottavio calling her a “piece of shit” and telling her that her previous tweets would “come back to haunt” her.

Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a “piece of shit” & that my tweet about him last night is going to “come back to haunt me”...so i guess he can never blame “editing” #BachelorinParadise — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) August 29, 2018

Things really got interesting on Wednesday when Dottavio responded to “Bachelor in Paradise” success story Tanner Tolbert’s tweets about his “Bachelor in Paradise” performance. Dottavio challenged Tolbert to “settle this old school” and “step into the ring,” accusing Tolbert multiple times of being a “beta” male to his “alpha.”

Tolbert jabbed back, joking about Dottavio’s lack of “thick skin,” and even offered to donate $5,000 to get him some therapy.

Dottavio later claimed that Tolbert was joking around with him, offering, as proof, a screenshot of a DM in which Tanner appears to be gamely trying to de-escalate Dottavio’s aggressive rhetoric.

But it was too late for that.

So, who else got involved?

So many people! Far too many people! Including us, because apparently we can’t help ourselves from jumping right into a complete dumpster fire!

Former Bachelor and many-time franchise star Nick Viall dove in headfirst, engaging Dottavio in a lengthy exchange of barbs that somehow led back to gender equality!

Breaking news: Self proclaimed Alpha suggests Charity boxing match with someone they have a clear physical advantage over as means to inflate their own ego all while further demonstrating their deep insecurities. https://t.co/EyyR0qC6xZ — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 29, 2018

Apologies for the delayed response. I went to a WaterWorld to look for you but you weren’t there.



To be honest, my forefathers might have frowned at my support of feminism and gender/race/sexual orientation equality too ...so like, it’s fine https://t.co/iAPuaRg8CP — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 29, 2018

From the guy who couldn’t live up to Daddy’s expectations https://t.co/zHmsdrBFx3 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 29, 2018

Lovable fuckboy of the show Dean Unglert chimed in with some marble-themed commentary after Dottavio suggested he fight both Viall and Tolbert “for all the marbles”:

Are marbles still a thing? Why would anyone want ALL the marbles. Honestly, that seems like a burden. — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 29, 2018

Thank goodness for all this talk of ‘being a man’ and ‘manning up’ lately. I would have forgotten we’re living in the 1920’s without it! — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 29, 2018

Your trusty HuffPost correspondent even commented on one of Dottavio’s tweets. We wanted in on this beef!

telling that women's protection is used as a virtuous smokescreen by a guy who has publicly threatened or engaged in several physical fights over how badly HE treated a woman https://t.co/P1awWXYiJD — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) August 29, 2018

this isn't about women's safety or wellbeing. and teaching men to settle conflicts with violence works against women's overall safety and wellbeing. — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) August 29, 2018

And “The Bachelor” franchise’s moral center, Ashley Spivey, who had been tweeting at ABC about Dottavio’s alleged threats to Stanton, jumped back into the fray, resulting in this branching argument about which one of them is funnier and which one needs to get off Twitter:

Your sarcasm comprehension and quotation use is questionable, much like your behavior. Don’t come for me Leo, I’m not scared of you. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 29, 2018

Insulting is the most basic form of verbal abuse. Your lazy attempts at humor and comebacks are boring me. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 29, 2018

You’re the one out here challenging people to a fight, warning women that their tweets will come back to haunt them, threatening actions from your lawyer, and responding to all negative tweets about you. Take a bottle of chill pills. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 29, 2018

Why were mass shootings brought up at all?!

As a post-hoc justification for challenging men to physical fights on Twitter, obviously.

When several observers (including, full disclosure, one of the authors of this piece) criticized Dottavio for trying to mock and bully other male “Bachelor” alums into meeting him in the boxing ring by questioning their manhood, he rapidly pivoted.

That’s why he’s out here calling men who don’t want to box him “soft”: because he’s just so deeply, passionately devoted to ending mass shootings through the most proven method possible. That method, apparently, is celebrity boxing matches with unwilling opponents.

When pressed for evidence, Dottavio offered one link to a local news article featuring quotes from local men who claimed their boxing program could reduce gun violence in the area. (Shortly after the article was published, the founder of the program was charged with multiple gun-related felonies.)

While we could not track down any hard evidence that boxing reduces gun violence, there are other strategies that have been known to significantly reduce mass shootings, in case anyone out there wants to devote their energy toward productive advocacy.

So how did this beef finally, mercifully end?

On Wednesday night, after a full day of beefing, Dottavio tried to backtrack by posting a tweet claiming that the whole thing was just his attempt at being hilarious. (What a comedian this guy is!)

And by Thursday morning, nearly all of his tweets had been deleted, though they live on forever in our screenshots and on Reddit. As of this writing, all that remains are his retweets of a few fans who took his side:

The surest way to try to make people forget that you challenged fellow reality stars to fight you, threatened at least one woman and made wild claims about gun violence is to simply delete the evidence.

Why does this beef matter? Should I care?

Honestly, it doesn’t really matter! (Though perhaps ABC and Warner Bros., who air and produce “The Bachelor” shows, should care.) But it is both an excellent example of toxic masculinity run rampant on a social media platform, and the ways in which reality television characters’ on-screen personas bleed over into the real real world.