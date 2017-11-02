Leonard Lauder Inducts Champion in Fragrance Lovefest

Leave it to Leonard Lauder to remind us that America is a great country. A country that needs its artists to keep creating—in spite of the dysfunction in Washington.

As the scion of an immigrant family whose mother became one of the greatest business geniuses of the 20th century, Lauder, the current Chairman Emeritus of the Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., addressed an adoring audience of fragrance aficionados at the annual Circle of Champions gala hosted by the Fragrance Foundation.

(photo courtesy of Patrick McMullan for the Fragrance Foundation) From left to right: H.R.H. Princess Marina of Greece, Nicolas Mirzayantz, Linda G. Levy, and Tigran Mirzayantz in the Onyx Room for the Fragrance Foundation’s Circle of Champions gala

But before introducing Mirzayantz and inducting the fragrance genius into the Foundation’s Circle of Champions, Lauder took time at the podium to speak about the joys of the fragrance world with heartfelt remarks based on his years in the industry. Exhibiting the incandescence of a Broadway star, the octogenarian regaled the enraptured crowd with tales of the early years of his mother’s company and the phenomenal success of Estée Lauder’s Youth-Dew. Lauder’s one-word suggestion for fragrance success brought down the house: “Samples!” he exhorted. “Samples!”

(photo courtesy of MRNY) The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions gala in the Onyx Room at the Park Hyatt New York

Apart from Lauder, the honoree was feted by Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, who warned the crowd that the evening was destined to be a veritable lovefest. For the well-loved Mirzayantz, the accolades filled the evening’s twenty-page program and rang through the rose-infused room. During the course of his 30-year career, Mirzayantz has been instrumental in the creation of such fragrances as Estée Lauder Beautiful, Estée Lauder Youth Dew, Donna Karan Cashmere Mist, Aramis, Clinique Happy, Clinique Aromatics Elixir, as well as fragrances by Tom Ford.

In the words of Ann Gottlieb, President, Ann Gottlieb Associates, Mirzayantz has been a dreamer whose love of travel has fueled a passion for the world and its pleasures, qualities that have served him throughout his professional and personal life.

(photo courtesy of Patrick McMullan for the Fragrance Foundation) (From left to right): Darius Mirzayantz, H.R.H. Princess Marina of Greece, Princess Alexandra of Greece, Tigran Mirzayantz

As Mirzayantz noted in his generous and self-effacing acceptance speech, one of his greatest joys has been to work alongside his heroes, amongst whom he included his family—and Lauder.

In a room that was infused with IFF’s Rose Essential, Lauder reminded us that scent influences mood—and in understanding that concept, Lauder suggested, scent has the power to influence hope. For as every fragrance lover knows intuitively, fragrance recognizes no territorial boundaries. We are all free to inhale—and be inspired.

(photo courtesy of Patrick McMullan for the Fragrance Foundation) Nicolas Mirzayantz at the Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions gala