Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks His Silence On Harvey Weinstein

Leonardo DiCaprio has broken his silence on the slew of allegations waged against producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, DiCaprio said, “There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault— no matter who you are and no matter what profession.”

The actor also praised the women who have spoken out against the Miramax co-founder and his history of sexual predation, but he noticeably did not mention Weinstein by name.

“I applaud the strength and courage of the women who came forward and made their voices heard,” he added.

The statement seemingly comes in response to stories from both the The New York Times and The New Yorker detailing disturbing allegations of sexual assault and abuse against Weinstein.

DiCaprio, who worked with the producer on films such as “The Aviator,” “Django Unchained,” and “Gangs of New York,” joins in a chorus of A-listers, former Weinstein collaborators and public figures condemning Weinstein’s alleged behavior, including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, and the Obamas.

Weinstein has since been fired from his production company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she is leaving him.