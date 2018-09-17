Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Writes Hilarious Ode To Leonardo DiCaprio's Cargo Shorts

Hello, I’m Leo. How do you do?

There’s a sad side of me I want to show to you.

All my movies, I’m the star, I swear,

But they won’t let me wear what I want to wear!

You see, I have an outfit that I think is fine,

So much that I wear it nearly all the time.

Find 100 pairs on my wardrobe shelf,

So tell the director I’ll be dressing myself:

In my cargo shorts, my cargo shorts!