As CBS Decides Les Moonves’ Fate, Women Demand ‘No Reward’ For Alleged Misconduct

The New Yorker reported on Sunday that CBS would no longer offer Moonves any exit compensation, pending the results of its investigation. Instead, a portion of the money that would have gone toward his payout would be donated to Me Too initiatives.

CBS is set to announce Moonves’ departure by Monday, CNN and Variey reported Sunday.

Rachel Bloom, who stars in the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on The CW, which is owned by CBS and Warner Bros., joined the chorus of women calling on CBS to withhold any exit payout.

“As an employee of CBS, I would just like to say that Les Moonves should be fired without getting a fucking dollar,” Bloom tweeted Sunday. “The actions described in this article are those of sexual assault and shame on anyone else in the corporation who knew about his crimes.”