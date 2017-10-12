Les PARISIENNES How the Women of Paris Lived, Loved, and Died Under Nazi Occupation

With breathtaking detail she tells the everyday stories of Parisian women from all walks of life whose lives were turned upside down by the World War II. Parisians chambermaids, nurses, writers, entertainers, nobility, society, demimondes, designers were reinvented as collaborators or resisters motivated by hunger, greed, nationalism or fame, but above all survival. Anne shares her motivation, “I have always been interested in this period of history, in fact when I was at university this was my special subject. But I couldn’t have written a book about it then as I don’t think anyone in France was ready to talk in the 1970’s…neither the resisters, who wanted to get on with their lives and establish normalcy, nor those whose activities were more questionable. But now many of these people are reaching the end of their lives and are finally ready to talk. In addition I was amazed that no one had written about the way a wide range of women was left in Paris dealing with the Germans on a daily basis. I was fascinated by two questions: what choice did any of these women have and what would I have done?”

After four years of intensive research and interviews with survivors or their descendants she tells the stories that until now have not been told. Anne expands, “I like the mix. I do love interviewing survivors, old people at the end of their lives who may not have told their story before. But that is not enough. You need to corroborate the evidence with diaries and letters and documents as well. On the other hand I think it is very important to give voice to those who are eye witnesses to such a tragic period in history and a time which is so hard for many people today to imagine. Yet hearing from those who actually lived through it shakes us from our complacency…this happened not so long ago and could happen again if one is not constantly vigilant.” Anne rose with aplomb to chronicle roles in the resistance versus collaboration without judgment, “Anyone who works in this field will tell you that finding the stories about those who collaborated is hard. No one wants to admit today that actually they thought Germany was going to win the war or they thought fascist ideals were noble and worth fighting for. But also I must add that not everyone claims to have been a résistante. Some women I met admitted they just tried to get on quietly with their lives, to avoid meeting Germans and to look after their children or elderly parents and to survive. I did try very hard not to pass judgement on performers (actors, singers and dancers) most of whom were just doing their jobs but of necessity had to perform to the enemy. Does this make them any more of a collaborator than a vegetable seller? In my eyes the real collaborators are those who denounced or betrayed others. This I do not find easy to forgive and many did it for a financial reward or for petty motives of revenge. While I realise there were those, men and women, who actively supported the Nazis, I dislike the word ‘Collaborate’ in most cases as it is so one dimensional. I think that the story for many of those women who remained in Paris is more accurately described as colluding or even doing a deal simply to survive. But there were also some women who from the start knew with an absolute certainty that it was unacceptable to allow the Germans to occupy their land. I found this moral clarity utterly inspiring but they were few.”