Lesbian Couple and 2 Children, Viciously Murdered in their Home

They Wanted Their Love Story to Change the World...

clockwise from top left: Jeremiah Myers, Shanise Myers, Shanta Myers and Brandi Mells, in a family collage, posted by Brandi Mells on social media.

On December 26th, a family of four was found brutally murdered in their home, in the town of Troy, along the Hudson River, in upstate NY. The victims have been identified as Shanta Myers, age 36, Brandi Mells, age 22, Shanise Myers, age 5, and Jeremiah Myers, age 11. The New York Daily News reported, “They were bound, and their throats were cut.” Troy Police Chief, John Tedesco, who has been in law enforcement for over 4 decades, said he’s never witnessed such a “savage” crime. He doesn’t believe the killings were a “random act.” He said, "I don't think there's any doubt that a person who committed this crime is capable of anything.”

Last year, Brandi Mells posted a photo collage of herself and Shanta Myers on social media— It reads “Some love stories change the world.” The day before that, she posted “Family til the end ...Thankful for us.” Now, just a year later, their love story has come to a heartbreaking end.

“Some Love Stories Change The World,” posted by Brandi Mells on social media.

Meyer’s sister, Shakera Symes, noticed that Jeremiah didn’t call her on Friday, which was unusual, since he would typically call her to chat when he didn’t have school—And the family didn’t show up at her house on Christmas as expected either. She asked the landlord to check in on them. The landlord notified the police, and Symes received the worst possible news.

Symes is taking care of the oldest son, 15 year old Isaiah Smith, who was away at a basketball tournament in Massachusetts when his family was murdered.

Troy Police have many leads and have gathered an "enormous" amount of video from cameras on the houses and businesses nearby. Police Captain, Daniel DeWolf, told NBC News, “We're going to get to the bottom of it.”

The family was very loved in their community.

Shanta Myers was reported by New York Post as “a hard-working mother who was devoted to her kids.” She loved to cook for her family. Symes described her sister as “so sweet” and "very mild-mannered" on NBC News, and told Spectrum News that her sister met Mells three years ago.

Brandi Mells prioritized family. Her close friend, Dria Hector, described her as a “sweet person” on NBC news. "She was a little person, but her heart was bigger than she was," Hector said of Mells, who had dwarfism. Mells shared lots of lesbian "Pride" and Aquarius pride on social media, but it was clear that her greatest pride, and joy, was her family.

Jeremiah Myers, nicknamed JJ, loved basketball—Rev. Jackie Robinson, said "He was well-mannered, respectful, happy all the time." Hollyanne Buntich, the human resources director of the Boys and Girls Club, said, "He was a ray of sunshine."

Shanise Myers, nicknamed “Nise,” had a big heart and was often smiling. She was learning to cook. Like her big brothers, she enjoyed activities with the local youth programs. Dria Hector recalls, "She had a big personality."

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the victims were targeted.

Shanise and Jeremiah in front of their Victorian home, posted by Brandi Mells on social media.