This is Winter Olympics history in the making.

Leslie Jones, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are “Crazy in Love” with Pyeongchang, South Korea, in a Beyoncé-inspired video they created Sunday:

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Jones joined Olympians-turned-NBC analysts Lipinski and Weir to bust out some moves to Queen Bey’s 2003 hit in a hallway.

It was well received on Twitter:

You 3 slay!! Thank you for being the light at the end of this week’s very dark tunnel!! 🦋 — Jeanette Nelson (@AdventurePixie) February 18, 2018

This is WAY better than the actual Olympics — EllesBells (@WokeUpInMalibu) February 18, 2018

You guys are having too much fun. Love it... — SidNancy (@SidNancy) February 18, 2018