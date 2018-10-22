Leslie Jones Showed No Mercy As She Hilariously Live-Tweeted ‘The Shape Of Water’

Rich Polk via Getty Images Leslie Jones was a lot of us watching "The Shape of Water."

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” may have won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2018, but that doesn’t mean everyone enjoyed the strange fairytale.

Enter Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” fame, who finally got around to watching the award season darling over the weekend and decided to live-tweet the entire film.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It’s safe to say the comedian did not love every minute, judging from the more than 30 tweets she posted.

Um is this a PG movie cause um...am I tripping what I just saw her do in the bathtub!! What the...#shapeofwater — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

Her fresh (and extremely funny) reactions echoed the responses of many other viewers to the movie’s most bizarre scenes.

And we’re not just talking about fish sex. Jones was completely repulsed by other elements as well.

Ok I need to barf now! You believe you more if a man cause you don’t wash your hands ew! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/eTc39WKFEv — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

She was very focused on the fingers of Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) that Amphibian Man (Doug Jones) bit off at the beginning of the film.

Ok so I guess I know who the villain is... hey dude those fingers ain’t working asshole!! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/DMEVOppm6x — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

Didn’t know fjngets had names wow! Welp back to the movie!! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/ahkAsAQcV3 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

Like, laser-focused on them.

Soooo is that the pussy finger or the trigger finger?! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/i1LTAC5MS9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

Hey um just was asking for um a um friend um these don’t look too good do they?! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/sL1z7QZ2dL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

And even though the movie had a rip-off of the Creature from the Black Lagoon as one of its central characters, Jones didn’t find that to be its most unrealistic aspect.

This is not realistic!! You can not peel eggs that easy!! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/AI3mbKbeWN — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

She had a really hard time buying the courtship between the film’s two romantic leads, Amphibian Man and Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins).

So Jones dug deep into that romance … and shredded it to bits.

She also did not like the ending.