Leslie Jones Took A Selfie With Beyoncé — And Her Reaction Was Priceless

If Leslie Jones can’t hold it together, there really is no hope for the rest of us.

The “Saturday Night Live” actress posted the most important selfie anyone can take to her Twitter account on Sunday. Jones finally took a selfie with the queen herself, Beyoncé. And even though the “SNL” comedian is a pretty famous person herself, Jones lost all her chill.

“I take the worst pics ever!!” Jones captioned the selfie. “Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

That face has absolutely no chill.

Jones doesn’t just look nervous, she looks like a deer caught in the headlights. It seems as though the pair met because Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, was the “SNL” musical guest Saturday night.

And don’t worry, our favorite comedian managed to calm herself down just the slightest bit when she met Mr. Carter. Jones said she was still anxious, but at least she managed a smile this time.

“Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!!” Jones wrote. “Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!”