02/11/2018 04:55 am ET

Leslie Jones' Winter Olympics Twitter Game Keeps Killing It

"Is it like marbles?"

By Ron Dicker

Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” remains unstoppable in her tweets about the Winter Olympics.

By the looks of her account, the comedian said she was going to bed around 1:15 a.m. New York time after binge-watching the Games on Saturday ― and binge-feeding the internet comedy gold and cheerleading.

Jones was a go-to social media commentator during the 2016 Summer Olympics, and she has upped her game for the cold weather sports in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here’s a sampling of her podium-ready musings on Saturday into Sunday:

Enjoy your well-deserved rest, Leslie. We can’t wait to see you back on Twitter. 

