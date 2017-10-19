Less Can Be More

Minimalism – a style that is characterized by extreme sparseness and

simplicity - is sprinkling into our communities. After a few decades of

intense acquisition, there is a clear movement towards spare tranquility,

and owning less stuff.

Minimalism doesn’t just mean you give away a bunch of stuff. It is a

philosophy and a practice. It involves getting rid of a lot of stuff, and not

buying much new. It’s about carefully considering and purchasing quality

over quantity.

First Steps

Living a more minimalist lifestyle requires a reassessment of your

priorities so you can strip away the excess stuff - the possessions and

ideas and relationships and activities that don’t bring value to your life -

and make room for stuff that does.

Getting rid of stuff can be cathartic. We hold on to things for so many

reasons. If we can identify why we struggle to let go we can find the power to

move forward, making more time and room for real experiences and our

actual lives.

Identifying your blocks.

Clutter can hold us hostage. How many times have you shoved that pair of

pants that you’ve never worn back in the closet because of how much you

paid for them? Or they used to fit you and maybe they will again? Or your

husband gave them to you and you don’t want to hurt his feelings?

Or you’re afraid you’ll need them as soon as you get rid of them?

Or they’re still perfectly good! Or I don’t want to add to the landfill...

Or.... on and on and on!

Regret, guilt, fear, hope... all the tools of repression clutter uses to keep you

in its grip! How many little containers of pennies and paperclips do you

need around the house?

We humans spend so much time on the hunt. Black Friday shopping.

Getting a deal. Clipping coupons for things we don’t even use because ”it

was so cheap, I had to get it!”

As a culture we have lost our way. More doesn’t mean happier. What if

less does?

People are beginning to realize they may have been fooled. They are not

getting happier by accumulating more. They might even be sadder, and

more depressed. They are definitely more in debt.

The newness of the stuff wears off and our precious home, that should be

our haven of peace and restoration, becomes a storage unit for all the

possessions we have accumulated. We slowly become the caretakers of

our energy sapping stuff.

Minimalism is not just about getting rid of your stuff, it’s about taking

control and making conscious decisions.I know how it feels to become overwhelmed by stuff.

I have suffered from the fear, guilt and hope that had me holding on to things I wasn’t using.

A new way to look at our things.

A couple years ago I read The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, and it really did,

change my life. I followed the author, Marie Kondo’s directions,

drastically lightened my load, and felt better about my home, and myself.

I am a big fan of getting rid of things (including tasks, relationships and

commitments) that don’t serve me. Or, as Marie advises, to retain only

what “sparks joy.”

This is a notable point that I think bears repeating.

Instead of going through your things and deciding what to ”get rid of”,

maybe a better way is to decide what you will keep. What doesn’t make

the cut moves on to its next phase, and you are released of the burden of

managing and caring for it for the rest of its natural life, sending its energy

into the universal flow. You are left surrounded by what brings you joy.

Go all in, or take what works for you

There are many levels of minimalism.

A 20-something single guy’s minimalist lifestyle looks pretty different

from a family of four’s minimalist lifestyle. Although people may

approach the trend differently, all paths lead to the same place: a life with

more peace, happiness, time, money, and freedom to live a more fulfilling

life.

Consider an extreme, for a moment. Colin Wright of the “Exile Lifestyle”

blog, decided in 2009 to get rid of everything and start from scratch. He

lives in a rented apartment with all furnishings, (silverware, linens, etc.)

provided. Every year he erases his hard drive and re-installs the operating

system. He deletes all messages and texts on his phone weekly. He owns minimal clothing, a

laptop and some headphones. He moves every four months to a new location, based on a vote

from his blog followers. He loves living like this, and being a minimalist allows him incredible mobility!

I don’t consider myself a minimalist. I prefer the comfort of some things

to the austerity of completely pared down spaces. I have collections and

books and stuff that I like, and use. I do want to incorporate parts of the

trend where it works in my life, and be more thoughtful about what I keep

and what I bring in to my home and my life. I don’t think I will ever be a

committed minimalist like Colin Wright, but reassessing my more and

crafting it to less has increased my day-to-day joy.

To learn more.

To explore further how minimizing holds the promise of more time and

energy for the important things in life, I encourage you to check out these

modern-day life strategists:

an eye-opening indie film now available on Netflix, Amazon, and other outlets. Released by

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, friends and founders

of the Minimalists Podcast theminimalists.com

Joshua Becker of becomingminimalist.com reports on his

family’s move to a rational approach to minimalism using the

following strategies:

The 4-box method – Move from room to room sorting

everything in each into one of 4 boxes: trash, giveaway, keep or

relocate.

The 12-12-12 system – Each day find 12 items to donate, 12

items to throw away, and 12 items that need to be returned to

where they belong.

Colleen Madsen 365lessthings.com advocates getting rid of

one thing each day.

Dana Byers danabyers.com advises making a list of places

in your home to de-clutter, and attack them one place at a time,

starting with the easiest.

Dancing Mammoth at unclutterrer.com challenges you to

change your perspective by taking photos of your house in order to

see it from a different view; or, ramping up the de-clutter pressure

by inviting your boss to meet with you in your home office.

Project 333 by Courtney Carver bemorewithless.com

challenges you to wear only 33 items for 3 months.

Marie Kondo in The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up advocates

touching and evaluating every last belonging, by category, and

keeping only the things that spark joy.

My own philosophy on decluttering, and how to be sure our best attempts yield results! 3 Reasons Decluttering Hasn’t Worked For You (and how to turn that around!)

I encourage you to take the challenge of the minimalists at whatever level you feel comfortable.

Begin to live with less… and see what you think. You may discover a beautiful world of