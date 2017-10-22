Less Fear, More Joy

Less fear, less waiting and more joy. That's how the small event with Joy Mangano started at HSN. What a powerful message!

Since the beginning, Joy got us thinking. What will our story be? She is right, everyone has a special message. We all have a story that needs to be shared. It's our duty to construct that message and broadcast it.

As Joy says, "our childhood shapes who we are. I was always a doer, always creating something. I just kept working at it." This got me thinking of my childhood. Those who know me since my early days know I was involved in something. My parents kept me busy! In most occasions, it was me letting them know I wanted to join this and that. Here's a portion of the long list:

T-Ball

Soccer

Track

Piano

Clarinet

Dance Class

Theatre Class

Band

Public Speaking

Fashion Club

Modeling School

Reflecting on my past, I realized I was always open to trying new things and being involved in the arts and sports. Both aspects taught me to always be persistent, to practice, teamwork and to be creative. We should always move forward and keep at it. Think about what you've done and that will shape your message, mission and passion. "If you keep moving forward and not being afraid to fail, you learn from that," Joy says.

It all sounds so easy sometimes, it's definitely not easy. It consists of self discipline and sacrifices. Joy mentioned something key, "always discover and rediscover yourself." As we continue to embark on our unique path, we should always stay true to ourselves. We do that by actually knowing who we are. It's so easy to compare ourselves to others. Know who you are, craft that message/company and do it.

Now that you know who you really are, your message and aspirations, how do you start something? Joy has a clever answer. "You start right where you stand and take a deep breath." Exactly! As I always say, your time is now. Take baby steps and you will get there.

The purpose of this gathering with Joy Mangano was to promote her book, Inventing Joy. I preordered it. The package comes in right before my birthday. The arrival date is November 7. My birthday is November 8! It's my present to myself this year. Joy mentioned, "it's a binge-worthy book. You will feel like you are sitting next to me." I had the opportunity to meet her in person. If it's anything like sitting next to her, this book will be AHH-mazing. She has this inspiring energy that impulses you to build big things. I can't wait for its arrival!

Joy told the audience "writing this book was very organic because I wanted to give back everything I know. This is my story. It's not a how to book or a memoir, it's a fusion of that."

Interview

Looking back what would you tell your young self?

You don't have to do it all. You have to be OK with everything not being perfect.

Success is very subjective, how do you measure success?

Being able to do what you love. Being in a world where you are truly happy.

Besides creating a company or product, how important is personal branding and how are they intertwined?

Personal branding is the foundation of everything you do. It follows you throughout your entire career. The trust that you build directs you to move forward.

As a young business owner, how can you build confidence to speak/negotiate with people that are sometimes double your age, if not older?

They are not experts. They are an expert until someone comes up with a better idea.

Below I compiled some of my favorite quotes from her.

"If you can do what you love, with the people you love, it doesn't get better than that."

"No matter who you are, where you are from, you have the power to change the world."

"Today you start the best chapter of your life."

Follow on social media to see my thoughts on the book. I will keep you all posted!