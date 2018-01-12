Less Salt, More Spice

By Lisa Marsh Ryerson and Carla Hall

What’s better than tasty food? Tasty food that’s easy to make and easy on your health.

That’s especially important for people age 50 and older, who have unique nutritional needs. At AARP Foundation, we promote older adult nutrition through MyPlate for Older Adults. We collaborate on this initiative with the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University.

I’ve asked my good friend Carla Hall, co-host of ABC’s The Chew, to share some easy recipes that fit the MyPlate for Older Adults guidelines: they’re affordable, they’re healthy — and, because it’s Carla, they’re delicious.

As we get older, we need fewer calories to keep us going — but nutrition is more important than ever.

MyPlate for Older Adults makes good nutrition easy. Even better, it helps seniors with food-insecurity issues by offering an easy-to-understand guide to selecting healthy foods on a limited budget. That includes showing how frozen and even canned fruits and vegetables can be healthy alternatives to more expensive fresh produce.

One more thing: MyPlate for Older Adults recommends using herbs and spices instead of salt to season food. Most of us really love salt, but it doesn’t love us. Cutting back on it can have big health benefits — especially for older adults, who are at risk of hypertension.

In these videos, I show you how to cook two delicious recipes — Three-Bean Salad with Pistou & Chicken, and Southern Soup Beans & Hotwater Cornbread — that deliver big flavor with very little salt.

Cooking with more spices and less salt — and plenty of love! — will help you live a healthier life.

Nashville native Carla Hall, 52, is a chef, author and co-host of the ABC lifestyles show The Chew, and spokesperson for the AARP Credit Card from Chase.