Lessons From the S-Hole Mess: 1) Words Matter, and 2) What If We Used Them For Good?

As someone who spent a career writing words – not always well, but with unwavering admiration – I can’t help thinking words are another victim of President Trump’s alleged “s-hole” comment.

Not, I hasten to stress, the most serious victim. That would be the people he sneered at, which was clearly his message whether he used the s-word or some other phrase that was merely “tough.”

Based on his history of unfiltered comments and dismissive generalizations about non-Americans, I don’t have any trouble believing he did use the s-word, or that he’s privately proud he did.

In any case, his language clearly made an unhappy moment a little more debilitating.

It also continues a troubling pattern of devaluing words themselves.

Those who have defended or savored Donald Trump’s blunt comments over the past two years, on subjects from John McCain’s war record to Mexican immigrants, will tell you he’s just being straightforward. He’s saying what politically correct wimps are afraid to say. He’s just Trump being Trump.

Remember the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women?

Don’t give it a second thought, his defenders said. It’s just locker room banter. It’s just the way guys talk to each other. Sure, it sounds crude, but it doesn’t mean anything.

And there’s the bottom line, then and now: It doesn’t mean anything.

The words don’t mean anything. They don’t carry any deeper significance. They’re just words.

Me, I’m not sold.

It’s true there can be merit in blunt talk. It’s true American history is saturated with language that’s crude and denigrating, across the whole socio-political spectrum.

But at its best, America also has a countercurrent of dialogue that’s civil and respectful and points us toward our higher ideals and finest aspirations.

Out of the Revolutionary War came the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Out of the Civil War came the Gettysburg Address. Out of the brutal contention of the Civil Rights movement came Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Anyone care to argue that words didn’t mean anything to Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or Dr. King? Or that they carried no lasting resonance?

The truth is, we navigate and gauge life by words. A parent’s endearments soothe and the n-word hurts. The words “good job” can make a tough day all right and the r-word can make a learning-challenged student go into her room, shut the door and sit in the dark.

Since human beings come in a wide range of sensitivities, we’re never going to lose corrosive language. What we can do, and have gradually done, is 1) never forget that cruel language says more about the speaker than the subject, and 2) remind each successive generation that we make the world better when we move toward grace and civility.

Nothing radical here. Just your basic Golden Rule.

Which brings us back to President Trump. Because most Americans think of themselves as decent, compassionate and fair, you’d think our elected leader might want to project those qualities to the world.

Characterizing nations and continents as he did conveys no compassion, no understanding, no helping hand. Only contempt.

It’s the act of a bully who uses words as his nightstick and then tells the victims to get over it – because words don’t mean anything.

It’s the ugly side of rich and powerful.

For two years, Donald Trump has practiced verbal carpet-bombing. Yesterday’s words are absorbed into today’s, as today’s will disappear into tomorrow’s. Pausing to analyze or even remember one explosion means missing the next.

It’s not an accident. It’s a strategy, and it has worked.

So perhaps it could also work with words that inspire us to include and uplift, not banish and diminish.