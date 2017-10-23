Lessons from the Youth Behind UNSC Resolution 2250: Relationships Get Work Done

Co-authored by Yousef Al-Nahi, Co-Founder of JustUnity, and Rania Al-Nahi

There is a strong tendency among politicians, researchers, and decision makers to see youth as a problem to be solved or merely beneficiaries of public programs and services. Because of this, youth are underestimated as a principal factor of change and key actors in peace building.

As co-founders of an organization called JustUnity, we have just one simple goal: prevent extremism among youth in Norway. In the last few years, we have been working directly with radicalized youth to show them alternatives to radicalism, offer different perspectives of the world, and show them ways to contribute to their society with their skills and drive. We could not have done this without the support and the trust of our government.

We see it all over the world: youth standing up and taking responsibility both to end conflict, but often more importantly is the reconciliation process that follows conflict. Sadly, this reconciliation process is often without support from the government, and often these organizations feel that they are being held back by government authorities. That is why the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security is so important, as it intends to change how youth can engage in building peace and security locally, regionally, and nationally, and it challenges decision makers to perceive youth as agents of peace, rather than potential victims or perpetrators.

To understand this resolution, we first must understand how it all came together. Civil society organizations and High-Level members of the UN have been working on empowering youth for many years, but this cause gained traction in 2015, with Jordan leading the Security Council and the Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah pledging to put youth on the global agenda.

Following this pledge, a big multi-fraction forum was announced for Amman, Jordan, the Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security. This forum invited over 500 people who came from completely different roles, with prime ministers, state secretaries, UN agencies, and civil society organizations, sitting alongside the brightest youth activists from the whole world, in order to produce the Amman Youth Declaration.

In the months leading to the Forum, the conference organizers surveyed thousands of youth to gain perspective on their priorities and expectations as to what should be included in the Amman Youth Declaration. On the first day of the forum, we explored the inputs and created a framework that we would work on the next two days of the conference.

From the very beginning, our peers all pledged that this was not going to be just another document to occupy some decision-maker’s drawer. It was going to be tangible and actionable, and we wanted real achievable goals that UN Member States and our allies could commit to. In the declaration, we not only outlined what young people already done to achieve peace, what we expect of ourselves and what others can expect from us, but we also key challenges we felt limited our work and ideas.

One of the key challenges is that youth have not been taken seriously by governments, local authorities and the global agenda. Usually when we are invited to governmental events, our only role was to check a box. We did not have any real applications to the meetings, surveys or conferences that talked about us and made policies concerning our livelihoods.

When the Amman Youth Declaration was presented to Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, it was done with the huge expectation that this would be the deciding moment, that real change was going to come for young people worldwide. We were not disappointed.

In September of 2015, during the United Nations General Assembly, we went to New York together with the United Network of Young Peacebuilders, an organization that had contributed to the Amman Youth Declaration in Jordan, with a mission. We wanted to put even more pressure on the UN to adopt this very important document. We had several meetings with UN Ambassadors, state secretaries and country representatives that we thought would see our intentions and support our ideas. Many did, but most also voiced that they thought that this would take several years to gain traction and that we had to be patient.

That was why it came as a surprise to me, and to others involved in this lobbying process, when in December 2015 we heard that something major was going to happen. Soon enough, it was announced that the UN Security Council voted on Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security. It was being compared to the very important Resolution 1325, from 2000, on Women, Peace and Security. Throughout years, this resolution has been one of the most successful resolution that have directly changed the role of how UN Member State worked with women to help end conflict and promote reconciliation.