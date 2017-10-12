Lessons Learned as the CEO of a Social Media Company

Approximately two years ago I made the decision to pursue what some have deemed insane -- creating and building my concept for a new social network, JustHive. Currently, our app is available in Beta mode for iOS devices via the iTunes store, and will be available for Android devices in the near future.

A large disparity exists between reality and the public's perception of a tech CEO. Many are under the delusion that a tech CEO's lifestyle is quite lavish. To put it succinctly, that's incorrect.

Being a first-time tech CEO/app creator is not glamorous. It's not sexy. It's long days and long nights maniacally focused on details that would bore you to tears (if you aren't already). And, in case you weren't already pondering a career change, success is highly unlikely.

In 2014, Forbes published an article citing research which predicted that only "0.01 percent of consumer mobile apps will be deemed a financial success... by the end of 2018." Time will, of course, tell if they were overly optimistic.

Nevertheless, nobody seems uninterested in making an app. And since no one is deterred by the terrible odds of success, each passing day makes those very odds of success even more measly. As of September, 3.3 million apps are available in the Google store, and the Apple App Store is projected to reach 5 million apps by 2020.

Motives play a huge role in one's success or failure. I've come to realize, through anecdotal evidence, that if you have any aspirations to found an app or become a tech CEO because of a distorted view of the lifestyle it might provide, you are almost guaranteed to fail.

If your passion for your app doesn't exceed your passion for getting rich quickly, you will fail miserably. You must be your app's biggest fan (and critic), and everything must be secondary (including your own needs) to the company's success.

Moreover, your idea isn't everything. Yes, a brilliant app idea obviously improves one's odds for success (nobody wishes they could conceive a mediocre idea to replace their incredible idea). But your amazing app idea does not surpass your passion, talent, knowledge, skill set, drive, and determination.

It may sound counterintuitive, but a highly-driven, talented CEO surrounded by a dedicated and capable team working on a solid (but not amazing) idea, is more likely to succeed than a mediocre CEO with a mediocre team and a brilliant idea. That brilliant idea, without the proper support, does not eclipse the aforementioned litany of positives.

Of the many aspects to being a good CEO, expanding every facet of the business side, specifically the product -- which happens to be an app, and our entire company -- is absolutely critical.

As CEO, you are responsible for all components and departments of the company. From product development to branding, team development to public relations, each requires your undivided attention. Properly overseeing the business on a macro level does not allow for spending 10 hours in one day dealing with a specific technical issue (a common occurrence, as I've come to learn, in the early days of a social media company, which I was initially handling myself).

Therefore, the responsibilities of the Chief Technology Officer -- engineering and development of our app as well as solving said 10 hour technical issues -- requires not just another good employee.

There is a necessity for an excellent CTO to be a company partner. Given the nature of our company -- the product being a social networking app -- the CTO has the most important responsibilities next to the CEO.

But why should the CTO be a company partner? Firstly, because the CTO makes it possible for the CEO to succeed in the multiple areas they oversee. As CEO, it's literally impossible for me to take on all responsibilities. Anything of this magnitude -- endeavoring to build a social network in a field of billion dollar giants -- can't be done alone, as there is simply too much to endure. It's essential for CEOs to appreciate this.

Thus far, the most important lesson learned is that planning -- specifically in regard to ideas -- is paramount. All ideas must be properly thought out, researched, and analyzed. If an idea is in any way premature, it will likely fail, which can lead to a host of further problems and failures due to misplaced focus. The research required to bring an idea to fruition is so vast, it's common for this phase to be rushed (which is understandable, given the excitement surrounding a thriving idea, but in no way acceptable).

In the context of a social media company's app development, ideas are frequent and frenetic. Each idea often leads to another, and before long you're spending more time hatching new ideas for features to revolutionize social media rather than focusing and reinforcing your core ideas, on which the company was founded.

If you've secured investor seed money, your core ideas are the reason. Moreover, those ideas must have been properly analyzed and thought through. Otherwise, you wouldn't have raised a nickel. With that in mind, why would you change the focus to an idea you generated following a 4 am dream? Easier said than done, it turns out.

A new idea often manages to somehow seem better than the last. And in the world of technology, where everything changes at warp speed, your last idea can have a way of seeming stale and uninspired.

At the earliest stage of JustHive, we -- initially just my investment partner and I -- insisted that adding every "latest and greatest" idea was necessary. This adversely impacted our focus, which did likewise to our productivity.

Your pre-plan for developing your idea needs to look something like: Plan, plan, plan again, plan some more, and then some more (and multiply that by more planning). If I'm not being clear, planning is important.

A great story of pre-planning is online sunglass company, Warby Parker. Four MBA candidates at the University of Pennsylvania hatched the idea in the middle of the night in February of 2008. They knew they had a great idea, but they didn't have a business plan (or any plan, for that matter). They were students, so their business experience was limited. So they stayed in school, kept their internships, but devoted every free second to pre-planning and researching for the burgeoning company.

They spent two years researching, planning, and preparing. Every detail, including what many might regard as irrelevant minutiae, was thought through. It took them six months to decide on the company name. Today, Warby Parker's valuation is $1.2 billion. The importance of planning cannot be overstated.

Once adequate time and effort has been applied in the planning phase, it's necessary to utilize the 'Minimum Viable Product' (MVP) model, a lesson learned that will likely prove beneficial on numerous occasions over the course of a CEO's career.

At this point, having devoted significant effort into the planning stages, you want to release a version of your product to determine if it actually works, and if a market exists. You need this information immediately, as it affects all decisions henceforth, so it's imperative that you release the minimum product (don't spend time adding bells and whistles to a product you haven't yet determined works at its most fundamental level) that still demonstrates your core ideas and features to a test audience. You've probably heard of the philosophy "fail fast," suggesting that determining what doesn't work is key to fostering an eventual understanding of what does work. The MVP gets you the answers you need quickly and inexpensively. What you learn from a MVP release will dictate your company's trajectory going forward.

The good news in my tenure as a CEO -- some very important lessons have been learned. In hindsight, overcoming the initial hurdles, which temporarily stifled JustHive's progress, looks like a straightforward process. Learning to adapt has been vital to my personal development and my company's development. For the future, I'm ensuring that the same mistakes are not made twice.

In only two years the amount of knowledge gained through first-hand experience has been astounding. To have an understanding of the process involved in founding a social media company -- realizing the importance of pre-planning and research, witnessing the pitfalls and potential benefits of forming key partnerships -- will prove to be an invaluable learning experience, the knowledge of which I plan to apply for many years to come.