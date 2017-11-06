Lessons Learned at America's Animal Shelters

In May, I started “Free the Shelters” a campaign to help homeless animals. After working with 18 municipal and private shelters across the United States and providing funding so that more than 1,800 animals would be adopted, I learned a lot about our animal shelter system.

The first thing is how dedicated shelter staff and volunteers are. They care deeply about the animals in their care and want the best for them. Many of these volunteers work long hours and give up their weekends to walk dogs, feed cats and clean cages.

Many shelters have in depth adoption procedures to make sure that an animal is going to a loving home and not to a fighting ring or to be chained up outside as a guard dog. Shelter personnel have taught me that there is no such thing as a bad dog, but there are bad – and abusive – owners. Shelter staff bond with these animals and want the best for them.

However, they should not make it difficult for someone to adopt an animal. Many shelters do not want to waive adoption fees. They are also fearful that if there are no adoption fees, the animals will end up coming back to the shelter.

What I have learned is that removing adoption fees attracted more potential pet parents. Often, I learned, shelters charged up to $250 a dog and $350 for a puppy. These fees deter people from adopting from a shelter purely from sticker shock, because they are not aware of what that fee often includes, such as spaying or neutering of the animal. So instead, they go to a pet store, which will often have dogs from puppy mills that have congenital illnesses and wind up costing a fortune in vet bills or worse yet, are dumped into a shelter.

Research through Maddie’s Fund shows that about 2.4 million healthy, adoptable cats and dogs—about one every 13 seconds—are put down in U.S. shelters each year.1 Removing adoption fees increases the number and speed of pet adoptions and reduces euthanasia.2 Furthermore, there are no significant differences in outcome between pets adopted with or without a fee.3

Shelters are expensive to operate, certainly, but they need to be clear in their marketing about what their fee covers. Demand for shelter animals falls as the price goes up, and unless it’s clear that the fee is actually a bargain for the services being covered, it can scare people away. They also should focus on an animal’s positive attributes rather than focusing on the negative, such as saying that a dog can’t be around children, a cat can’t live with a dog or a dog can’t live with other dogs. I have four rescue dogs and they have all learned to co-exist with each other. Animals adapt to their surroundings and no animal should be branded by shelter staff as basically being unadoptable. Instead, potential adopters should be treated as individuals, with conversations about the animal and their needs, to ensure the adopter is a good fit.

Wonderful stories have come out of shelters where people could adopt for free. Raven Woods in Roseland, LA, is in the middle of nowhere about an hour outside of New Orleans. We were able to get TV coverage for their “Free the Shelter” event, which brought in a crowd of people looking for a pet. This shelter has more than 200 animals and a busy weekend usually consist of one or two adoptions. When more than 30 people showed up for the event, the shelter staff was overjoyed.

One of the first people to arrive up was an elderly couple who asked: “Do you have two older dogs that we could adopt?” They knew they didn’t have the stamina to keep up with a puppy and found a pair of elderly black Lab-mix sisters that had been in the shelter for more than a year. They all went home together, as did some rather unattractive dogs that no one had wanted before.

People were moved by the stories that the shelter staff told about the animals – this dog was abandoned on the street; another dog was left behind chained to a fence when a family moved away. So it didn’t matter that the dog wasn’t a looker; it only mattered that he needed a good home.

Some shelters hosting an event saw more than 50 people lined up before they opened, as well as a parking lot full of cars. This hadn’t happened before. But residents of Los Angles, Memphis, Chattanooga, Tampa and Norwalk responded to newspaper articles and radio interviews about adopting a shelter pet for free and showed up in droves. The shelters lowered their overhead and many then had room to take in more animals in need.

Recently I worked with two wonderful shelters: Humane Society of Berks County is part of Humane Pennsylvania and Charleston Animal Society in North Charleston, SC. Charleston recently received 30 dogs from Puerto Rico and when we called to offer our support, they were not only grateful, they started the free adoptions immediately and received positive support from their community.

I have found that the media is extremely receptive to stories about events at their local animal shelters. News anchors and DJs mention the free adoptions on-air and camera crews arrive to interview families with their new pet. Our success is due largely to this coverage.

Many shelters are too small to have a PR or marketing person, so our outreach lets the local community know what the shelter in their city or town has to offer. I would urge all shelters to have a person designated to do marketing and communications. This is the best way to reach out to supporters, potential foster parents and adoptees.

There needs to be a dialogue between your shelter and the community. Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are the best ways to do this. If a shelter does not have the money to have a marketing person who can be responsible for social media, reach out to your community to find a volunteer who would do this for you. According to HSUS: “Use stories that pull on the heartstrings sparingly and be sure to show the end result – “before and after” photos make it easier for your viewers to handle the difficult parts of the story.”

I also promote “Free the Shelters” during my appearances on HSN to sell my skincare line, PRAI Beauty. The audience is 63 million and many of my customers have contacted me to nominate shelters in their local community.

In December, there will be “Free the Shelters” events at IndyHumane in Indianapolis and Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, VA. We will do everything possible to help these shelters get the word out to ensure their success.

If you know of a shelter that could use some help, please contact mduffy@praibeauty.com. I think we have started a small revolution in the way people perceive shelter animals. It is my hope that we can go from shelter to shelter until all the animals are adopted. Shelters should be short-term foster situations for homeless animals, not long-term holding facilities. Municipalities need to do more to help animals in their care, and increase the budget they allocate for that purpose. My heart breaks when I hear stories about perfectly wonderful animals euthanized because a shelter is overcrowded.

“Free the Shelters “started with a small shelter in Tampa that saw almost all of its animals adopted in just one day. It was an “Ah-ha” moment for me. If something as simple as removing adoption fees could save the lives of hundreds of animals in shelters, then that’s what I would support. We need to change the way people think about shelter animals and let them know that a wonderful dog or cat is waiting for them at a shelter that has cared for them and wants nothing more than to find them a forever home.

