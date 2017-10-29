Lessons on Patriotism

2017 has been an interesting year so far. I could make a laundry list of things that make you go hmmm; but in the interest of being efficient with my time (and yours), today, I’ll focus only on one.

Let’s talk about patriotism.

Ah, that beautiful word that makes people’s chest swell up with pride. For some, it means 50 stars, 13 red and white stripes, and the Star Spangled Banner playing in the background. Some people think of the military. For others, it means eating hotdogs while watching fireworks on the 4th of July. But all of these images are painfully superficial. If we really want to look at the true meaning of the word patriotism, we have to dig much deeper.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines patriotism as love or devotion to one’s country.

Most people in developed nations would probably be able to come up with a list of items that make them love their country. Here’s a non-exhaustive sample of what has traditionally made the United States a country to admire:

Our freedom.

Ah. This is everyone’s favorite. We love to toot our own horn about how this is the land of the free. The very first Amendment in our Constitution gives us freedom of speech, of religion, of the press, of association, and to peaceably petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Why did the illustrious James Madison draft it that way? Because when establishing this country, our founders understood how crucial it is to protect individual liberties. Read that again. INDIVIDUAL LIBERTIES. This means the Government doesn’t get to tell you what to do, what to think, what to believe, what to say, or how to act. They understood how essential this tenet was for the creation of the United States. Isn’t that beautiful? You get to act how you want, dress how you want, say what you want, choose to practice the religion that you want... And the government can’t do anything to infringe on that. So why is it that some self-professed patriots are so adamant about football players kneeling during the national anthem? If you love this country so much, you should value the freedom that comes with living here, shouldn’t you? Or would you prefer a repressive, authoritarian government dictating our every movement?

Our military:

Mention the military to anyone, and most of us can agree that we are thankful for their service. Even if we don’t agree with a particular war, it takes a great deal of courage to sign up to fight in them. Not only is it difficult for those who are deployed, but for the families who remain behind as well. So we should always honor them, right?

Ok. So let’s think of ways of honoring them: You could choose to stand for the national anthem (emphasis on the word choose). But what does that really accomplish other than making you feel good?

You could choose to do something that would yield real results, such as writing to your Congressmen Congresspeople to enact legislation that protects them (be it regarding vocational training, education, medical assistance, re-employment assistance, housing, treatment for mental health issues, etc...). You could also vote for people who have a track record of protecting veterans’ rights; or support someone other than a person who puts down prisoners of war; especially if that same person dodged the draft several times. You know, do something that actually matters.

Our faith:

We get it. Religious people feel strongly about their beliefs, and they have the right to do so. You know how I know? Beause it’s in the Constitution; in the same paragraph that starts with “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...” Did you see that? It doesn’t matter if you’re against gay marriage, abortion, or whatever else due to your religious beliefs. Those who enact laws do not have the authority to legislate according to those beliefs. None whatsoever, even if it offends you. Even if our currency says “In God we trust.” Don’t blame liberals for those rules. Blame the patriots who founded this country.