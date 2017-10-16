Lessons Should Be Learned From Bergdahl Incident.....But Will They?

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Army Sgt Bowe Bergdahl plead guilty today to charges of desertion connected to his disappearance in 2009 and as a result, he could face major jail time.

In case you are unfamiliar with the case, Bergdahl walked off from his post in June, 2009 and was captured by Taliban fighters who tortured him for five years.

President Obama made a controversial deal where he agreed to release five Taliban prisoners in Guantanamo Bay in exchange for Bergdahl’s safe return.

There was debate over whether Bergdahl was a hero or a traitor, disagreement over whether the president should unilaterally be able to make a deal like the one he made. But that debate looks misguided now that we know for a fact that Bergdahl was a deserter, especially when one considers the fact that numerous troops were deployed trying to find and rescue him with several of those troops injured or even killed in the process.

All told, the deal President Obama made was one of many misguided decisions he made during his presidency. I understand the idea of not leaving soldiers behind, but to release five dangerous captives after Bergdahl deserted his men and endangered the lives of many soldiers who were tasked with looking for him was a huge mistake, plain and simple.

For as much as I never want to see anybody captured and tortured, the suffering Bergdahl brought about due to his actions make it very difficult to argue that the sacrifices made to get him back were worth it.

This should also show once again why unilateral decisions by the executive branch should be very rare. Not to say congress always gets it right – certainly they do not – but checks and balances were put in place for a reason and our country’s government is at its best when nobody is acting in an autocratic manner.