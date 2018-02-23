See Juliette Binoche In 'Let The Sunshine In,' The French Version Of A Nancy Meyers Movie

As the film industry lobbies to put more women behind the camera, here’s a name you should know: Claire Denis.
Denis is a French filmmaker who’s been working since the late 1980s, helming acclaimed movies about African colonialism (“Chocolat”), soldiers in the French Foreign Legion (“Beau Travail”), civil war (“White Material”) and noirish family secrets (“Bastards”). Her newest movie, “Let the Sunshine In,” opts for something a touch lighter: a romantic comedy of sorts. Even better, it revolves around a woman of a certain age.
Above, HuffPost has an exclusive trailer for “Let the Sunshine In,” starring Juliette Binoche as a divorced artist moving from one dalliance to another in search of a partner with whom she has an actual connection. Imagine a Nancy Meyers movie, but French.
Inspired by Roland Barthes’ A Lover’s Discourse, the movie premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and will open April 27 in select theaters.