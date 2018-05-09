'Lethal Weapon' Fires Clayne Crawford And His Character Gets Shot

Actor Clayne Crawford’s outbursts on the set may have proved lethal.

The actor was fired from “Lethal Weapon” as the buddy-cop TV series finished its season on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And it wasn’t looking good for his character, Martin Riggs, who was shot in the chest in the just-aired finale, TVLine noted.

Warner Bros. Television producers are attempting to find a replacement for Crawford as Fox prepares for a presentation to ad buyers on Monday for the show’s next season, Variety reported, citing unnamed sources.

“You can’t fire me on my day off!” Crawford cried on Twitter.