‘Lethal Weapon’ Reportedly Considering Re-Casting Co-Lead Due To ‘Emotional Abuse’

Fox’s popular buddy cop comedy “Lethal Weapon” may look very different in Season 3.

Clayne Crawford — who has co-starred as Martin Riggs opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh since the show’s premiere in 2016 — has reportedly created an on-set atmopshere so toxic that it’s threatening the show’s renewal, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.

The entertainment site claims that the 40-year-old actor has a “history of bad behavior” on the series and has been “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment.” His behavior has become so extreme, the report alleges, that other actors and crew members “feel uncomfortable being on set with him.”

HuffPost has reached out to both Crawford and Fox for comment, but did not receive a response before the publication of this post.

As a result, the network is allegedly considering recasting its co-lead if the show is indeed picked up for a third season — which Deadline notes that it likely will due to its solid ratings. The current season averages around 4.25 million viewers per episode.