Letitia James Breaks Multiple Barriers With Win In New York Attorney General Race

Letitia James made history on election night by becoming the first African-American woman to be elected attorney general of New York.

James, the public advocate for New York City, also broke barriers as first black woman elected to statewide office in New York, the first woman of any race to be elected as the state’s attorney general, and the first black person to serve in that position.

In a tweet Tuesday night, attorney general-elect said her victory was “for justice” and “our future.”

“Thank you New York,” she wrote. “Tonight we made history. This is a night for justice, a night for our future. I am proud to be a New Yorker who knows it’s our diversity, strength, courage and determination that makes us great. As your Attorney General I promise to fight for all of us.”

The Brooklyn native won the election over Republican nominee Keith H. Wofford on Tuesday, after winning a competitive Democratic primary back in September.

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned from office earlier this year amid allegations he physically abused four women.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood was subsequently appointed, becoming the first woman to hold the position in New York. Underwood, who was not a candidate in the election, congratulated James on Twitter.

“Congratulations to Tish James, New York’s next Attorney General!” the tweet said.