Let's End Bullying

Guest contributer

9 Year old

DJ, Rapper, Author, Anti-Bully activist DJ ANNIE RED

Follow on Instagram @dj_annie_red

WWW.DJANNIERED.COM

My name is DJ Annie Red and I am a 9 year old DJ, Rapper and Author from Brooklyn, New York. I want to talk about bullying. Bullying is not ok! Bullying is when you gossip and physically hurt someone. I fight against bullying so I guess you can call me an anti-bullying ambassador.

I have a very deep raspy voice, people say I sound like MC Lyte when I rap. So kids used to make fun of my voice, saying I sound like a boy. Or sometimes other kids make fun of me because I am a tomboy.

Now that you know a bit about bullying and more about me, let’s talk about why you might get bullied. People get bullied because of their Race, Weight, Height, Religion, who their parents are, Disabilities, if you are poor or less fortunate. The effects of bullying are really bad. Bullying can cause depression, suicide or even cause you to bully others.

When a person gets bullied, they feel less powerful and they feel like they have no life so they may want to kill themselves. Bullying is a big, terrible problem. I am using my voice to spread the message of love and spread the message to stop Bullying. Please talk to your kids and help me stop bullying. Thank you for listening and have a nice day.

DJ Annie Red Author of the Bully Stop

Let’s support her movement and get a copy of her book!!!