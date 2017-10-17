Let's Go This Year without Offensive Halloween Costumes

Another year to remind white people what they should and should not wear this Halloween

I will freely admit I don’t understand the obsession with Halloween. My family is hardcore Baptist. The church I went to as a child, didn’t allow women to wear pants or make-up so you know Halloween was viewed as “the devil’s day”. If you’ve seen Adam Sandlers' the Waterboy, the members of the church remind of me of Kathy Bates character’ as she claims pretty much everything is “the devil’. We didn’t trick or treat until we were old enough to pressure my mother to let us out and even then we didn’t have costumes.

So every year I am amazed at how much planning goes into Halloween. People, who don’t put up a Christmas tree, go all out for Halloween, decorating their yards, houses, even their pets. And they spend big money on costumes. So I’d like to take this time to remind people (white people) what is and isn’t an acceptable costume for 2017. Please make sure you take this list to the store with you and refer to it before you make your purchase. Nothing like standing in a long line at the party store, only to come home and realize your costume is all out offensive.

So let’s just start with the obvious:

Do not paint your face black. This cannot be stressed enough. Blackface is not appropriate in any circumstances. It’s not funny. Black people come in all shades yet, when white people want to go blackface they use the most cartoon version of black available. And I don’t care if your one black friend finds it funny, black face has a long history in this country and it’s something we don’t want to be reminded of every freaking Halloween. Al Jolson picture from the Jazz Singer is below. Yeah, not funny.

Don’t wear anything related to the KKK, no swastikas, no hoods, nothing. It’s a little known fact but black people go out on Halloween now. After Charlottesville and the resurgence of the KKK, black folks may not be able to tell who is cosplaying or who is a real member of the KKK. Bad things could happen.

(And this guy wasn’t even wearing a costume)

Do not dress up as a “Mexican”. Look, I know white people will be tempted this Halloween with Trump’s comments about Mexicans, his claims about some wall that Mexico won’t pay for and won’t stop people who really want to get into the country (there are things called tunnels). But it’s offensive. It’s just plain, offensive. Don’t wear a sombrero or a giant mustache or anything even close. It just shows your lack of creativity that you have to resort to the tired, old stereotypes. Up your Halloween game or sit out this year.

Dressing up as a Native American that isn’t Pocahontas. I’m going to give Pocahontas costumes a pass since Disney did that God-awful movie and there are so few Disney princesses of color. There’s Jasmine, Mulan and Pocahontas. I don’t count Tatiana since she spent the entire move as a frog. So take a hard pass on any other Native American costume. No headdresses, don’t paint your face red (see item number 1), no tomahawks, nothing. Using another Disney reference, let it go.

Wearing turbans and beards to dress up as a terrorist. Some stereotypes are like white walkers, they just won’t die. The Muslim terrorist is one. I get you didn’t have time to go to Party City and for some unknown reason you kept your fake beard from a previous year. So it might be tempting to wrap a towel around your head and in less than a minute you can be a horrible stereotype. But again, just don’t do it. It’s not only offensive, it’s plain lazy.

Don’t wear anything slavery related. I feel like I shouldn’t have to tell white people (and some black people) this but slavery isn’t funny. There was no upside to it despite people claiming that slaves were happy because they were singing. The singing helped them endure unimaginable horrors; it wasn’t because they liked picking cotton or nursing other people’s babies. So don’t wear any costume that in any way, shape or form relates to slavery. No mammy costumes (that means no costumes from Gone with the Wind), no buckets of cotton (not even as decorations), no nooses (again, that shit isn’t funny), NOTHING. I cannot stress this enough. Slavery is, was, will never be funny and it’s never appropriate for a Halloween costume.